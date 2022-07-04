Claim Your New Allelique Skincare Products For FREE!

In summer, the peak season for extra skincare, any woman would wish to show off her silky hair, flawless skin and delicate hands to the world...

What is Allelique?

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand conceived by a Chilean in Thailand, founded in Shanghai and headquartered in London.

Positioned in the entry luxury market, through its deep research and understanding of skin care, Allelique has created a number of high-end skincare products to help repair modern women's skin using a combination of technology and botanicals.

Allelique is committed to improving skin level and quality of life.

Founder Story

At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chilean Mane Velasco decided to fly to Thailand until everything calmed down. During these stranded weeks, with none of her favorite skincare products with her, the cancer survivor was worried, stressed and tired. Yet she decided to start a new journey.

She traveled to London with the mission of creating a new line of skincare products based on the needs of women facing the same stress and difficulties in keeping their everyday skincare routines. And so Allelique was born.

Holding a master degree in neuroscience gives Mane a deep understanding of how people suffer emotionally from skin problems in daily life. Constantly striving for perfection, she is currently a biology PhD student, fully involved in the process of creating the formulas of the products, with a philosophy that the right product – and its results – can craft perfection of mind and skin.

Given her vast experience in both science and organics, multi award-winning Allelique has become the favorite brand for lovers of luxury products and the environment.

Customer Story

"I really love Allelique body lotion. I have neutral skin, which is prone to oiliness, dryness and molting, and it is easy to lose the balance of water and oil in my daily life. After using Allelique body lotion, my skin is much more delicate and supple. It also has a faint, elegant and delicate lemon scent, which brings a refreshing and clear experience to summer!"

Lucky Draw

Every year, Mane puts her expertise to work developing a new line of products, and Allelique knows exactly what you need this summer. It is holding a lucky draw to select 45 followers to take part in FREE TRIALS of Allelique's new seasonal skincare range, travel kits and discount coupons.

Give yourself a chance to experience the high-end skincare you deserve!

Prizes



Grand Prize: 3x Allelique Skincare Package

2nd Prize: 2x Allelique Travel Kit + RMB30 Coupon

3rd Prize: 10x RMB50 Coupon for Allelique Skincare Package + RMB30RMB Coupon for Single Product

4th Prize: 10x RMB40 Coupon for Allelique Skincare Package + RMB20 Coupon for Single Product

5th Prize: 20x RMB20 Coupon

Allelique Seasonal Skincare Star Products



Allelique Fragrance Shower Gel + Body Lotion : Minimalist packaging; everything you need with none of the fuss

Almond Lemon Bath Fragrance : Revitalizes the mind and relieves the stress of the day.

Allelique Aroma Shampoo + Conditioner : Comprehensive care for all your hair needs; restores dry and frizzy hair; makes hair strong and lush; the combination gently nourishes every strand of hair.

Allelique Hand Washing + Hand Cream : Botanical extracts; skin-friendly and non-greasy; eliminates dryness and revives smoothness of skin; lingering natural fragrance.

Allelique Travel Suit: One set for traveling; a must buy kit.

How to Join the Lucky Draw

Step 1: Scan the QR code below to join the WeChat group

If the group is full, please scan the customer service QR code to be invited to the group:

Step 2: Click the lottery link after entering the WeChat group.

Step 3: Check the winning list at 8pm on July 7 and confirm with customer service to claim your prize.

Special Reminders



1. The deadline for prize redemption is 8pm on July 10, 2022.

2. All winners must join the WeChat group.

3. Allelique reserves the right to interpret the activity.

4. This event will not charge you any fees. Beware of any fraudulent information in the name of receiving awards at the event.

Allelique works with you to protect skin health.