COVID News: 0 Cases, Cinemas to Reopen, Live Music Back Soon

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, July 1.



That means Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, and the sixth time in seven days.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Cinemas, cultural venues to reopen...

The city will reopen cinemas on July 8, the Shanghai Film Bureau has announced. There will be no food and drink sold or allowed in cinemas for now, and cinema goers will need to provide a negative nucleic acid test from within 72 hours, have their temperatures taken and wear a mask.

You know – all the usual shenanigans.

Local tourist attractions, museums, galleries, theaters, public libraries and cultural venues will be gradually reopening from today, July 1, according to the city's culture and tourism administration.

Expect staggered times and controlled visitor numbers to be in place for all of the above (as well the aforementioned usual shenanigans, of course). Theaters, for example, will be operating with a 50% audience limitation.

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

Restaurants in Shanghai have now reopened:

And so has Shanghai Disneyland:

It is all part of Shanghai getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]