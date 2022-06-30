Taking the Train? China Has Some New Rules to Follow

If you’ve ever boarded a train in China, you don’t need a reminder of the security checks as you enter the station – not to mention the checking of health codes and test results during the COVID age.

Well, China has just made a few changes to rules regarding certain luggage items. The National Railway Administration of the People’s Republic of China announced that the changes will come into effect on July 1.

Here are the changes you should be aware of:

Alcoholic Drinks

Must be in a sealed container and clearly labeled

Drinks 24%-70% alcohol cannot exceed total of 3,000 milliliters (that's 3 liters)

Anything over 70% is regarded as highly flammable and not allowed onboard (guess that means no absinthe?)

Aerosols (Perfume/Deodorant, etc.) and Gels

Each item cannot exceed 100 milliliters

Travelers are limited to one of each type of item (e.g. one deodorant, one bottle of perfume, etc.)

Nail Polish

Total limit of 50 milliliters for each traveler

Hair dye, Mousse, Hair Spray, Bug Spray, Air Freshener etc.

Each item must not exceed 150 milliliters

Travelers are limited to one of each type of item (e.g. one bottle of hair dye, one bottle of bug spray, etc.)

Travelers are limited to a total of 600 milliliters

Power Banks and Lithium Batteries

Each item must be clearly labeled

Capacity of each item must not exceed 100 watts (exceptions are made for electric wheelchairs with lithium batteries

Fish, Shrimp, Crab, Mollusks, etc.

Items must be kept in a sealed container

For a full list (Chinese version) of items which are banned, restricted or can be transported as stored luggage (i.e. not hand luggage), click this link to head to the website of the National Railway Administration of the People’s Republic of China.



