20 Sanya Events: Tango Dance Workout & More Parties

By That's Sanya, June 30, 2022

0 0

June 30: Jungle Music

pexels-anna-tarazevich-8913247-2-.jpg
Image via Pexels

DJs Dina, Tuurai and Owan will bring jungle music, reggae and dub to IPK's stage.

Thurs June 30, 9.30pm; Free admission. IPK.

July 1: Tango at Mojo


Get a pre-party workout and lesson before you head to the club and show off your new Tango moves.

Fri July 1, 7-8pm; Scan the QR code for more information. Mojo Fitness.

July 1: 49ers Anniversary Party

Come join our anniversary party and enjoy classical cocktails, particular whiskey and Belgium white beer with your friends.

Fri July 1, 8pm-2am; Buffet drink for only RMB249 per person. 49ers.

July 1: Afro Hip-Hop Night

Hang out on our rooftop pub sitting with Afro beats and hip-hop grooves presented by DJ TonyV and DJ Sylar.

Fri July 1, 11pm-early morning; Free. Hixx Club.

July 1: Rainbow Room

Taste or chase the rainbow, you choose.

Every Fri, 11pm-late; Free admission, RMB55 for special rainbow cocktail and RMB100 for 6 shots of B-52. Solar.

July 1: Floating in the Night

202206/WechatIMG207.jpeg

DJ Owan and Dina will welcome special guest DJ Floating for a night of trancing and organic, melodic house.

Fri July 1, 10.30pm; Free admission. IPK.

July 2: Wave Gravity


DJ Owan and 8888 will welcome special guests Karmasub and Siklus-11 for house, techno and breaks.

Sat July 2, 10pm; Free admission. IPK.

July 3: Afro Soul Party

Enjoy a Sunday that feels like a Saturday.

Sun July 3, 5pm-late; Buy 1 get 1 free on all beers before 9pm. Solar.

Until July 10: 2022 Travel Itinerary Competition

Be an inspiring Trip Planner of Sanya! If you’ve traveled to Sanya, Linshui, Baoting, Ledong, or Wuzhishan, share inspiring original travel itineraries. You’ll have a chance to get cash awards (up to RMB12,000), vouchers (free air tickets + accommodation) or participate in the filming of Explore Sanya 360°.

June 21 - July 10; Free to participate. Submit your plan by following the directions in the competition’s link here: https://rb.gy/tqzgx6

Thursdays: Glitter Fever

Dance to classic house and disco music. Win a drink bucket for the disco championship.

Every Thurs, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG117.jpeg

Dance all night and maybe win a prize.

Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Fridays: Little Ibiza

A night with electronic music. Enjoy Sangria free flow for RMB99, and pair it with a giant seafood paella to take you back to Europe.

Every Fri, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

WechatIMG83.jpegImage via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays-Thursdays: Sunset Beach Activities

WechatIMG208.jpeg

Schedule change! Every week Yomovo will host volleyball on Monday, frisbee on Tuesday, flag football on Wednesday and beach cleaning on Thursday.

Every Mon-Thurs, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

WechatIMG470.jpegImage via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai

The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!

WechatIMG469.jpeg

Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (RMB25) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (RMB23/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic

Show your singing talent with a live band.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious

"Buy one, get one free" offer on all of pizzas the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga

WechatIMG74.jpegImage via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.

Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out

One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.

Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night

Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays. 

Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

[Cover image via Pexels]

