  1. home
  2. Articles

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported for 3rd Day in a Row

By Ned Kelly, June 30, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, June 30.

That means Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, and the fifth time in six days.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

Restaurants in Shanghai have now reopened:

READ MORE: Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

And so has Shanghai Disneyland:

READ MORE: Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

It is all part of Shanghai getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

5 Things: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Taking the Train? China Has Some New Rules to Follow

Taking the Train? China Has Some New Rules to Follow

Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

20 Sanya Events: Tango Dance Workout & More Parties

20 Sanya Events: Tango Dance Workout & More Parties

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives