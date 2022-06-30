Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported for 3rd Day in a Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, June 30.



That means Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, and the fifth time in six days.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]