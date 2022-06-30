Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

The 2022 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide has officially been released, and Bellagio by MGM Shanghai's Chinese restaurant Mansion on One has been awarded the prestigious Black Pearl Diamond.



Bellagio by MGM Shanghai is adjacent to the historic Waibaidu Bridge, with beautiful views of the Lujiazui skyline and the Bund. The hotel consists of a newly built 10-story main building and a 5-story historical building from the 1920s.



The art deco style runs through it. From the hotel, you can walk to the beautiful scenery of the Bund and admire the glorious hundred year's history of Shanghai.



Mansion on One Chinese Restaurant was transformed from a five-story historical building from the 1920s and cleverly integrated into part of the hotel's main building, and serves guests classic Shanghai local delicacies.

The retro decoration style exudes an elegant and gorgeous aura. The 11 rich and elegant private rooms are themed with red, green and gold, recreating the elegant and modern style of the Shanghai Bund.

It is the ideal choice for business banquets and family dinners.



Mansion on One Pigeon Egg Braised Pork







Old Shanghai Jasmine Smoked Fish



In addition to many signature delicacies, Mansion on One will also launch a new Black Pearl Package, adhering to the artistic aesthetics of the Bellagio brand, to create a more exquisite and novel culinary experience for guests, and to interpret the true meaning of the brand with aesthetics.

The ultimate experience is more than unforgettable.



Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide has been released for the fifth year, bearing witness to the intersection of Eastern and Western food.

This year, among the 736 shortlisted restaurants in the world, a total of 283 diamond-level restaurants stood out, covering 22 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei, Chengdu and Chongqing in China, and New York, Bangkok, Singapore and Paris around the world.

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide pioneers the evaluation criteria for Chinese taste buds, evaluating three aspects: cooking level, experience and inheritance and innovation. Senior gourmets, food researchers, culinary experts and food culture communicators are invited to form a judging panel to visit and score anonymously, and are committed to providing food lovers with an authoritative and impartial professional food guide.

Mansion on One

Reservations: (021) 3680 6766

Business Hours: Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm; Dinner: 5.30-10.30pm

Address: 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

[All images provided by Mansion on One]

