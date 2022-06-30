  1. home
  2. Articles

Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

By That's, June 30, 2022

0 0

The 2022 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide has officially been released, and Bellagio by MGM Shanghai's Chinese restaurant Mansion on One has been awarded the prestigious Black Pearl Diamond.

_DSC4788-.JPG

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai is adjacent to the historic Waibaidu Bridge, with beautiful views of the Lujiazui skyline and the Bund. The hotel consists of a newly built 10-story main building and a 5-story historical building from the 1920s.

The art deco style runs through it. From the hotel, you can walk to the beautiful scenery of the Bund and admire the glorious hundred year's history of Shanghai.

1.jpg

Mansion on One Chinese Restaurant was transformed from a five-story historical building from the 1920s and cleverly integrated into part of the hotel's main building, and serves guests classic Shanghai local delicacies.

The retro decoration style exudes an elegant and gorgeous aura. The 11 rich and elegant private rooms are themed with red, green and gold, recreating the elegant and modern style of the Shanghai Bund.

It is the ideal choice for business banquets and family dinners.

.jpg
Mansion on One Pigeon Egg Braised Pork

.jpg

Old Shanghai Jasmine Smoked Fish

In addition to many signature delicacies, Mansion on One will also launch a new Black Pearl Package, adhering to the artistic aesthetics of the Bellagio brand, to create a more exquisite and novel culinary experience for guests, and to interpret the true meaning of the brand with aesthetics.

The ultimate experience is more than unforgettable.

WechatIMG400.jpeg

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide has been released for the fifth year, bearing witness to the intersection of Eastern and Western food.

This year, among the 736 shortlisted restaurants in the world, a total of 283 diamond-level restaurants stood out, covering 22 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei, Chengdu and Chongqing in China, and New York, Bangkok, Singapore and Paris around the world.

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide pioneers the evaluation criteria for Chinese taste buds, evaluating three aspects: cooking level, experience and inheritance and innovation. Senior gourmets, food researchers, culinary experts and food culture communicators are invited to form a judging panel to visit and score anonymously, and are committed to providing food lovers with an authoritative and impartial professional food guide.

Mansion on One

Reservations: (021) 3680 6766

Business Hours: Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm; Dinner: 5.30-10.30pm

Address: 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

[All images provided by Mansion on One]

Shanghai shanghai restaurants

more news

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Swings and roundabouts.

Topgolf's Mike Huang on the F&B Toll of the Shanghai Lockdown

Topgolf's Mike Huang on the F&B Toll of the Shanghai Lockdown

A 12-year veteran of Shanghai's F&B scene shares his woes.

WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

Fortunately, no passengers were onboard at the time.

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sober Company Becomes 1st Big F&B Casualty of Shanghai Lockdown

The bar placed fifth on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2017, the highest venues on the Chinese mainland.

2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO has started an investigation into the accident.

Meet the Man Who Rode Every Shanghai Metro Line in One Go

Want to take the Metro Challenge?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

5 Things: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Taking the Train? China Has Some New Rules to Follow

Taking the Train? China Has Some New Rules to Follow

Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

Bellagio's Mansion on One Awarded Prestigious Black Pearl Diamond

20 Sanya Events: Tango Dance Workout & More Parties

20 Sanya Events: Tango Dance Workout & More Parties

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives