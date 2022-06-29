  1. home
Restrictions in Futian District & Some Public Places Close

By Lars James Hamer, June 29, 2022

Today (Wednesday, June 29) Shenzhen discovered one new locally transmitted symptomatic case of COVID-19, a 45-year-old isolation hotel worker who resides in Futian district. 

Shenzhen reported three new cases of COVID-19 on June 28, two of which were symptomatic and one of which was asymptomatic. 

Two of the cases are females, aged 72 and 26, who work in one of the city’s isolation hotels. 

The third case, a 57-year-old female, is a resident in Futian district (which also had cases earlier this week) and was found to have contracted the virus after undergoing mass testing in her neighborhood. 

Futian district has announced a series of restrictions in light of the recent COVID-19 cases being discovered in the area. 

Deliveries of takeaway food (waimai) and other products such as online shopping must be placed at designated sites.

Large conferences, forums, performances and exhibitions have been suspended, but a ban on outside visitors to communities and villages was lifted yesterday (June 28).

On the evening of June 28, the city announced the following public places would temporarily close:

Shenzhen Museum 
The museum will be closed from June 28-30.

Nanshan Museum 
Nanshan Museum will be closed from June 29 to August 4.

And one would reopen:

Shenzhen Industrial Exhibition Hall
The exhibition hall reopened today after closing on June 28.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Futian District Shenzhen Covid-19

