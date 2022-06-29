  1. home
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

By Ned Kelly, June 29, 2022

Shanghai Disneyland will officially reopen tomorrow, June 30, with tickets already on sale via their official website, APP, WeChat account, Reservation Center and official travel partners' channels.

Onsite ticket booths, however, will remain closed, while fewer visitors per day will be admitted – so be sure to check ahead for availability and additional information before making the journey out there.

Stricter health and safety rules will also be imposed; visitors require a green health code and a negative nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort.

The majority of attractions, rides, shows, dining and shopping will be open though.

Speaking of shopping, H&M has closed its flagship store on Huaihai Zhong Lu amid weak retail performance, with the signage already removed and windows whitewashed.

It follows on from the shutting of H&M's online stores after Chinese netizens voiced their anger at the Swedish fashion retailer's refusal since last March to source cotton from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, citing concerns over allegations of forced labor.

H&M's Chinese mainland sales dropped 25% – from 9.7 billion to 7.3 billion Swedish krona (USD730 million) – in 2021, according to its latest fiscal filing.

Meanwhile, retail sales of consumer goods in Shanghai as a whole have fallen 36.5% in the first five months of this year.

H&M now has around 360 physical stores in China, down from 445 last year, and 505 a year earlier.

[Cover image via Sohu]

