Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported for 4th Time in 5 Days

By Ned Kelly, June 29, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, June 29.

That means Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, and the fourth time in five days.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Restaurants in Shanghai will be able to reopen with dine-in services from today, the city's commerce commission has announced:

READ MORE: Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

It is part of Shanghai getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


