11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Jun 7-Jul 16: Artificial Enlightenment Exhibition

The exhibition "Artificial Enlightenment" is presented by two artists, Zoe Li and Shi Hanying (S.H.Y), who take every aspect of reality from a witty and ironic point of view. Dramatization brings intriguing real life. Technology and artificial intelligence have become important "fake tricks" for the two artists, and the act of making them reproduce reality raises a series of questions about the living environment.

Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-6pm

EDA, 308C, A Building, Tianan Technology Creative Park, Futian District

Jun 18-Jul 18: The Night When Comet Came

Visit The Night When Comet Came exhibition at LAN Gallery!

10am-10pm



LAN Gallery, No.9 L3 Huanle Haian Shopping Center, Nanshan District

Jun 23-Aug 21: Digital Humanities Research Series Exhibition

"Guan Shanyue Art Museum Digital Humanities Research Series Exhibition" is a digital art exhibition project established along with the construction of the museum's digital art museum project, based on the concept and technical support of digital technology.

Jun 26-Aug 25: History of the Future New Media Art Exhibition

New media art exhibition at Cloud Art Museum!

Artists include Fei Jun, Peter Nelson, Daniel Shanken, Xu Yibo

Cloud Art Museum, the interchange of Longgang Road and Chengxhan Road

Jul 1: Roots House Jazz Jam

The evolutionary history of jazz drives the course of contemporary music. Jazz musicians today have acquired a more focused, adventurous spirit.



In a venue that unites musical beliefs, improvisation is the beacon light for those who are constantly searching on their musical journey.

We invite you to experiment with musicians you may have just met, witness different musical choices colliding and share your unique insights into the art of music.

The stage is open for you.

Jul 2: Straight Outta Cactus

Dj Jackdejoe will be on the 1s and 2s, bringing you the very best of Hip Hop & R&B, Pop, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggaeton. You don’t wanna miss it!



Cactus, Sea world Shekou 10pm – 2 am.

RMB100 for three mix drinks or beers

Jul 8: Stand Up Comedy Spotlight

Dont miss your chance to check out one of Shanghai’s top comedians, Alvin Liu live in Shenzhen on Friday, July 8 at Salt and Talk in Sea World!

Tickets are on sale now! Grab yours by scanning the QR code on the poster or add the WeChat ID: kickit2016

Jul 9: Heat Waves Summer Event

Saturday, July 9, 1pm till late

La Rooftop Pool Bar



Tickets include pool entry and a bus ride to Safari or two drinks at Safari



Early Bird RMB100

Standard Tickets RMB100

DJ Black Baethoven will be in the house!

La Rooftop Pool Bar L17 No.20 Building Nanhai Huayuan City, Nanshan District

Everyday: Brass House Takeout

Brass House is partially closed but takeout is on!

Please order via Nico using the phone number 18665994624

Grab a 250 gram Mortadella Sandwich and a beer for only RMB48

6pm-midnight

Vibe on!

Every Monday: Comedic Improv Workshop

Every Monday, from June 27, 2022 until July 31, 2023

7.30-9.30pm Latin Passion Dance Factory

You'll learn about the comedic and dramatic genres of improvisation, where actors tell stories without a script.

Actors come from China, Germany, Russia, Canada, Iran, Ukraine and elsewhere!

Tuesday-Friday: Indian Spice Happy Lunch Hour



Enjoy 25% off Indian spice during happy lunch hour!

RMB58 or RMB68 from Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-3pm



