11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 28, 2022

Jun 7-Jul 16: Artificial Enlightenment Exhibition

WechatIMGc599d8ee59cebc370b04cc20c84d308b.jpeg

The exhibition "Artificial Enlightenment" is presented by two artists, Zoe Li and Shi Hanying (S.H.Y), who take every aspect of reality from a witty and ironic point of view. Dramatization brings intriguing real life. Technology and artificial intelligence have become important "fake tricks" for the two artists, and the act of making them reproduce reality raises a series of questions about the living environment.

Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-6pm

EDA, 308C, A Building, Tianan Technology Creative Park, Futian District

Jun 18-Jul 18: The Night When Comet Came

WechatIMG959925792f443ecec4e0646a83c7664d.jpeg

Visit The Night When Comet Came exhibition at LAN Gallery!

10am-10pm

LAN Gallery, No.9 L3 Huanle Haian Shopping Center, Nanshan District

Jun 23-Aug 21: Digital Humanities Research Series Exhibition

WechatIMGe6fd462cb76431f70a292fc4d8c89204.jpeg

"Guan Shanyue Art Museum Digital Humanities Research Series Exhibition" is a digital art exhibition project established along with the construction of the museum's digital art museum project, based on the concept and technical support of digital technology. 

See a listing for Guan Shanyue Art Museum

Jun 26-Aug 25: History of the Future New Media Art Exhibition

WechatIMG74cb1a485681e3b9330ff0b4e199649b.jpeg

New media art exhibition at Cloud Art Museum!

Artists include Fei Jun, Peter Nelson, Daniel Shanken, Xu Yibo 

Cloud Art Museum, the interchange of Longgang Road and Chengxhan Road

Jul 1: Roots House Jazz Jam

WechatIMG1e17409102ad7baf5926512f910d6cdb.jpg

The evolutionary history of jazz drives the course of contemporary music. Jazz musicians today have acquired a more focused, adventurous spirit. 

In a venue that unites musical beliefs, improvisation is the beacon light for those who are constantly searching on their musical journey. 

We invite you to experiment with musicians you may have just met, witness different musical choices colliding and share your unique insights into the art of music. 

The stage is open for you.

See a listing for Roots House

Jul 2: Straight Outta Cactus

WechatIMGbb64646c44158eef2ee0b3a556c82b82.jpeg

Dj Jackdejoe will be on the 1s and 2s, bringing  you the very best of Hip Hop & R&B, Pop, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggaeton. You don’t wanna miss it!

Cactus, Sea world Shekou 10pm – 2 am.

RMB100 for three mix drinks or beers

See a listing for sea world

Jul 8: Stand Up Comedy Spotlight

WechatIMG1428.jpeg

Dont miss your chance to check out one of Shanghai’s top comedians, Alvin Liu live in Shenzhen on Friday, July 8 at Salt and Talk in Sea World! 

Tickets are on sale now! Grab yours by scanning the QR code on the poster or add the WeChat ID: kickit2016

See a listing for Salt & Talk

Jul 9: Heat Waves Summer Event

2022-06-28-11.52.05.jpg

Saturday, July 9, 1pm till late 

La Rooftop Pool Bar

Tickets include pool entry and a bus ride to Safari or two drinks at Safari

Early Bird RMB100

Standard Tickets RMB100

DJ Black Baethoven will be in the house!

La Rooftop Pool Bar L17 No.20 Building Nanhai Huayuan City, Nanshan District

Everyday: Brass House Takeout

WechatIMG7f40caad0bc8e6147d9b53af7bf2f223.jpeg

Brass House is partially closed but takeout is on!

Please order via Nico using the phone number 18665994624 

Grab a 250 gram Mortadella Sandwich and a beer for only RMB48

6pm-midnight

Vibe on!

See a listing for Brass House

Every Monday: Comedic Improv Workshop

WechatIMGd2fe7b49b3089cfe9c23b584b32c72a5.jpeg

Every Monday, from June 27, 2022 until July 31, 2023

7.30-9.30pm Latin Passion Dance Factory 

You'll learn about the comedic and dramatic genres of improvisation, where actors tell stories without a script.

Actors come from China, Germany, Russia, Canada, Iran, Ukraine and elsewhere!

Tuesday-Friday: Indian Spice Happy Lunch Hour

WechatIMG144d7ff461fc8b36813748ccc0c92fe5.jpeg

Enjoy 25% off Indian spice during happy lunch hour!

RMB58 or RMB68 from Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-3pm

See a listing for Indian Spice Restaurant

Shenzhen things to do Events

