20 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jul 1: That's Photography Academy

Join the That's X VeraHo Photography Academy live on WeChat this Friday, July 7, 8-9pm!

Learn some tricks of the trade.

Jul 1: GOAT Celebrating Canda's Birthday



Celebrate Canada's birthday on July 1, 6.30-10pm at GOAT!

Free admission, Canadian food, drinks and music!

Bring the kids because there's something special for them!

Don't forget about the lucky draw with lots of great prizes, including a hotel getaway and two grand prizes from Air Canada.

May 14-Aug 14: Wind of Pines Solo Exhibition



Visit 33 Contemporary Art Center and enjoy Shi Jinsong's solo exhibition Wind of Pines!

May 14-August 14 10am-6pm

33 Contemporary Art Center, 33F, Tower A, Victory Plaza 103 Tiyu West Road, Tianhe District

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition

The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

Jul 2: Triple Rooster Gin and Trivia



Gin&Trivia is back!

Expect extraterrestrial questions, spacy gins and great categories to excel in!

At every Gin&Trivia there are six not so known but worthy gins!

RMB 218 per person

RMB 998 for a team of five! (10% discount)

Jul 2: The Night of the City



When the hustle and bustle of the day fades away, the midsummer breeze blows away the scorching anxiety, and the colorful neon lights light up, riding a bicycle through the tall buildings in the twilight, the whole city slowly extinguishes the heat, and we seem to follow the rotation of the earth, into the "back side" of the city.

Enjoy the night of the city at Mao Livehouse for presale RMB179 and full price RMB199!

Jul 2: Mao Livehouse Hiphop



Enjoy the Guangdong hiphop activity at Mao Livehouse on July 2, 11pm-3am！

Drinks all night!

Jul 2 - Aug 6: Fun Western Art History



Join this six week course in Western Art History for RMB580. You can learn about art through stories, images and worksheets. The course is held online and includes six live sessions. Scan the QR code for more info.

Jul 6: Three Round Golf Tournament



Sign up or watch the 2022 Three Round Golf Tournament!

It's hosted at the private exclusive Harbor Plaza Golf Club and attended by many international expats.

Game 1: Wednesday, July 6, 9am-2pm

Game 2: Wednesday, October 19, 9am-2pm

Game 3: Wednesday, December 14, 9am-2pm

Jul 10: A Journey to Sweet Dreams

A Journey to Sweet Dreams-Hollywood Classic Cartoons Theme Symphony Concert！

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present ten symphonies inspired by Hollywood cartoon movies with the screenings of some classic parts of it.



Jul 10: The Night of Broadway

The Night of Broadway-Musical Theatre Theme Symphony Concert!

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present nine symphonies inspired by Broadway musical theatre with the screenings of some classic parts of it.

Everyday: Hooley's Beer of the Month



BrewDog Punk IPA, a post modern classic, is Hooley's beer of the month. Enjoy a glass for just RMB25.

Everday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!



Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

Everday: Morgan's Happy Hour

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour







Enjoy GOAT's daily happy hour, from 4-8pm

RMB25 drinks: Tiger Beer, House Mixers, House Wines

RMB35 drinks: Heineken, ET Brewery British Ale, Elderflower Cider

Everyday: Triple Rooster Happy Hour

Gin Gin Gin happy hour at Triple Rooster!

Daily 5-8pm, Buy one get one free!

Monday and Tuesday: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free



Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

Monday-Friday: Bandidos Happy Hour



Bandidos Mexican Cantina happy hour from Monday to Friday, 4-8pm!



RMB25 drinks: Corona, Margaritas, Asahi Dry, House Wine

RMB45 drinks: Double, Margaritas, Skinny, On the Rocks, Frozen

Monday-Friday: Social & Co Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at Social & Co from Monday to Friday, 4-7pm!

RMB22: Asahi

RMB35: Elderflower Cider, Mars Field Trip IPA, Aperol Spritiz, Ned Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir

Every Sunday: Triple Rooster Sunday Chills

Every Sunday different DJ's show their skills! Expect disco, funk, hiphop, reggae, dub and techno.

Try a big breakfast all day brunch or share platters with friends.



Chill in the green front yard, outdoor patio or in our lounge. There is a place for everybody at TR!

