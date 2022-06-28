  1. home
20 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 28, 2022

Jul 1: That's Photography Academy

2022-06-28-10.03.55.jpg

Join the That's X VeraHo Photography Academy live on WeChat this Friday, July 7, 8-9pm!

Learn some tricks of the trade. 

Scan the QR code to reserve your spot for the livestream!

Jul 1: GOAT Celebrating Canda's Birthday

WechatIMGda8daaf214a883fc1a8f6814b3b116b1.jpeg

Celebrate Canada's birthday on July 1, 6.30-10pm at GOAT!

Free admission, Canadian food, drinks and music!

Bring the kids because there's something special for them! 

Don't forget about the lucky draw with lots of great prizes, including a hotel getaway and two grand prizes from Air Canada.

See a listing for GOAT

May 14-Aug 14: Wind of Pines Solo Exhibition

WechatIMGf8e69a51cf29bb20ef16b9d854d10a8a.jpeg

Visit 33 Contemporary Art Center and enjoy Shi Jinsong's solo exhibition Wind of Pines!

May 14-August 14 10am-6pm

33 Contemporary Art Center, 33F, Tower A, Victory Plaza 103 Tiyu West Road, Tianhe District

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition

WechatIMGea0cdd5fec7da62abdded5e4638b8e3d.jpeg

The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

See a listing for Yuexiu Park

Jul 2: Triple Rooster Gin and Trivia

WechatIMG3a31e5fa5333dced4eadde51cced2e1f.jpeg

Gin&Trivia is back! 

Expect extraterrestrial questions, spacy gins and great categories to excel in!

At every Gin&Trivia there are six not so known but worthy gins! 

Sign up via the QR code

RMB 218 per person 

RMB 998 for a team of five! (10% discount)

See a listing for Triple Rooster

Jul 2:  The Night of the City 

WechatIMG2bcd7802d19139675f10670ea88af23c.jpg

When the hustle and bustle of the day fades away, the midsummer breeze blows away the scorching anxiety, and the colorful neon lights light up, riding a bicycle through the tall buildings in the twilight, the whole city slowly extinguishes the heat, and we seem to follow the rotation of the earth, into the "back side" of the city.

Enjoy the night of the city at Mao Livehouse for presale RMB179 and full price RMB199!

See a listing for Mao Livehouse

Jul 2: Mao Livehouse Hiphop

WechatIMG409f66156d66061b079bcc37aac52acc.jpeg

Enjoy the Guangdong hiphop activity at Mao Livehouse on July 2, 11pm-3am！

Drinks all night!

See a listing for Mao Livehouse

Jul 2 - Aug 6: Fun Western Art History

202206/WechatIMGfdccaa40b5bd679b5492aa422f44acef.jpeg


Join this six week course in Western Art History for RMB580. You can learn about art through stories, images and worksheets. The course is held online and includes six live sessions. Scan the QR code for more info. 

Jul 6: Three Round Golf Tournament

WechatIMG008579ccb74c76ae9cf250a524170cfc.jpg

Sign up or watch the 2022 Three Round Golf Tournament!

It's hosted at the private exclusive Harbor Plaza Golf Club and attended by many international expats.

Game 1: Wednesday, July 6, 9am-2pm

Game 2: Wednesday, October 19, 9am-2pm

Game 3: Wednesday, December 14, 9am-2pm

Scan the QR code for more information. 

WechatIMGfa39ba05476da38941401a665b0bfad3.png

See a listing for Habor Plaza Golf Club


Jul 10: A Journey to Sweet Dreams

WechatIMG794418a8dc5d2bd8a5a3412dca4b7e72.jpg

A Journey to Sweet Dreams-Hollywood Classic Cartoons Theme Symphony Concert！

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present ten symphonies inspired by Hollywood cartoon movies with the screenings of some classic parts of it.

Scan the QR code for tickets.

WechatIMG6ff09a02493ebdd0e1b713665b4c8573.png

See a listing for Guangzhou Friendship Theater

Jul 10: The Night of Broadway

WechatIMGe2a8f7061c9a0be52e9f789a3491541b.jpg

The Night of Broadway-Musical Theatre Theme Symphony Concert!

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present nine symphonies inspired by Broadway musical theatre with the screenings of some classic parts of it.

Scan the QR code for tickets.

WechatIMG77cbb68661dc92359842064052d1d2b2.png

See a listing for Guangzhou Friendship Theater

Everyday: Hooley's Beer of the Month

WechatIMG8ca3c650becf275a8b5a33bb4abf3c97.jpeg

BrewDog Punk IPA, a post modern classic, is Hooley's beer of the month. Enjoy a glass for just RMB25.

See a listing for Hooley's


Everday: Hooley's Happy Hour

WechatIMG01eb860aded920ce97b41c62e0bb80c0.jpeg

Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!

Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

See a listing for Hooley's

Everday: Morgan's Happy Hour

WechatIMGb5dfd8d3c513abd61965cab1fb8d5228.jpeg

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!

See a listing for Morgan's

Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour

WechatIMGd14a90637793b064551d1d3477f20e3d.jpg

Enjoy GOAT's daily happy hour, from 4-8pm

RMB25 drinks: Tiger Beer, House Mixers, House Wines

RMB35 drinks: Heineken, ET Brewery British Ale, Elderflower Cider

See a listing for GOAT

Everyday: Triple Rooster Happy Hour

WechatIMG6debb9decb1b5456b6279130216b4c2d-1.jpg

Gin Gin Gin happy hour at Triple Rooster!

Daily 5-8pm, Buy one get one free!

See a listing for Triple Rooster

Monday and Tuesday: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free

WechatIMG04339f491dd08db540df663e4439985c-1.jpeg

Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

See a listing for Paulaner

Monday-Friday: Bandidos Happy Hour

WechatIMG10b2b9290f0da8ea73f5ba47d05d303f.jpg

Bandidos Mexican Cantina happy hour from Monday to Friday, 4-8pm!

RMB25 drinks: Corona, Margaritas, Asahi Dry, House Wine

RMB45 drinks: Double, Margaritas, Skinny, On the Rocks, Frozen

See a listing for Bandidos

Monday-Friday: Social & Co Happy Hour

WechatIMG41d90e26135ba7f21c7e152df07fca47.jpeg

Enjoy happy hour at Social & Co from Monday to Friday, 4-7pm!

RMB22: Asahi

RMB35: Elderflower Cider, Mars Field Trip IPA, Aperol Spritiz, Ned Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir

See a listing for Social & Co

Every Sunday: Triple Rooster Sunday Chills

WechatIMG86719d0aab37105c6d1a32cbeac2af88.jpeg

Every Sunday different DJ's show their skills! Expect disco, funk, hiphop, reggae, dub and techno. 

Try a big breakfast all day brunch or share platters with friends.

Chill in the green front yard, outdoor patio or in our lounge. There is a place for everybody at TR!

See a listing for Triple Rooster


