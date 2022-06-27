6 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Greenwoods Shanghai



YMCE Group is an organization dedicated to the service of youth through outdoor learning and experiences. Founded by a circle of local and expat friends in Beijing in 2010, YMCE has grown to servicing a wide array of families and schools both local and international.

Greenwoods is the first fully traditional American style camp in China, blending Stateside Adventures and Camp Lenox’s 100 years of camping knowledge to create truly unique experiences.

Every year boys and girls aged 7-12 come to experience the summer of their lives. They try new things and success is measured in watching campers achieve things they never thought they could.

The comprehensive program, outstanding staff, diverse yet majority Chinese camper population, and spectacular location add up to the very best summer experience possible!

Ages: 7-12

Dates: July 3-9, July 10-16, July 17-23, July 24-30, July 31- Aug 6 (Color War Week*), Aug 7-13, Aug 14-20, Aug 21-27

*Color War is a traditional summer camp week based on Olympic type games & competition

Times: This is a 7 day 6 night overnight camp

Location: Sun Island Resort, Qingpu District

Price: RMB9,800

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below to contact customer service, Dalli...



2022 LimeDance Talented Kids Summer Dance Camp

This summer camp runs for four weeks from July 18 to August 14, and including five styles: Future Broadway Star for ages 4-6, Kids Hip-Hop for ages 7-11, Kids Latin for ages 7-11, Kids Ballet for ages 7-11 and Teenager K-pop MV Dance for ages 12-16.

At the end of camp, they will arrange professional shooting for kids, and have a cool showcase. You can also invite your friends and relatives to join – it will be a precious memory for every kid!



Dates: July 18-Aug 14 (4 weeks)

Location: 6B, 8 Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu

Times:

Future Broadway Star



Ages: 4-6 years old

3 days each week, 12 classes (1 hours per class) – 12 hours in total

Price: RMB2,375

Early Bird (Before July 1st): 20% off – RMB1,900

To ensure class quality, this course is limited for 10 students maximum

Kids Hip-Hop / Kids Latin / Kids Ballet

Ages: 7-11 years old

3 days each week,12 classes (2 hours per class) – 24 hours in total

Price: RMB4,750

Early Bird (Before July 1st): 20% off – RMB3,800

To ensure class quality, this course is limited for 15 students maximum

Teenager K-pop MV Dance



Ages: 12-16 years old

2 days each week, 8 classes (2 hours per class) – 16 hours in total

Price: RMB3167

Early Bird (Before July 1st): 20% off-RMB2535

To ensure class quality, this course is limited for 15 students maximum

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below or call 6271 3931...

Topgolf Summer Camps

With the summer arriving it’s time to get your kids into golf with a choice of three summer programs at Lounge by Topgolf in this July & August. Whether your children are just getting started in golf, looking to continue developing their skills, or aiming to compete in tournaments, Topgolf Coach has perfect programs for you.

Starting in July with the Summer Tournament Series, players can enter and compete for medals and prizes with four days of 18-hole simulator golf running each week. In August, Topgolf Coach will offer two more summer camps depending on your child’s preference.

Ages: 5-15 years old



Location: Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 021-63357102

Price: RMB2,888-6,888 per camp

LOUNGE BY TOPGOLF SUMMER TOURNAMENT SERIES

Get your child in the competitive mode with this camp! Perfect for those who had golf lessons and are looking to excel in the sport through fun golf competitions.

Dates: Camp 1: July 5-8; Camp 2: July 12-15; Camp 3: July 19-22; Camp 4: July 26-29

Times: 10am-3pm



TOPGOLF KIDS SUMMER CAMPS

Let your child learn golf, swing skill and discipline in the game with Topgolf professional coaches in this camp!

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 9am-1pm

TOPGOLF INTENSE SUMMER CAMPS

This camp is perfect for your children who are serious about the game. This camp will be structured for the child to excel in golf and will be conducted by serious coaches – as well as Cindy Reid herself.

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 2pm-6pm



For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below, telephone +86 21 6335 7102 or email LoungeCPHostess@topgolf.cn

Acorn Scouts



Acorn Scouts is an American Scouting Program. Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the Ultimate Education Trifecta in urban children:

English, Virtues and Nature.

What does that mean? It means that:

A) They listen, speak, read, and write All English, All Day!

B) They instruct explicitly and practice daily more than 75 Virtues!

C) They explore the Outdoors in Nature more than 3 hours every day!

Ages: Acorn Class: Ages 4-7; Oak Class: Ages 8-14*

*Approximate ages – actual placement done by Maturity Level, English Level, and Age. Contact Acorn Scouts for assessment.

Dates: July 4-Aug 26 (8 weeks total)

Times: Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm

Location: 222 Yehui Lu #76, Qingpu District

Price: Standard Fee 2022 RMB4,500/week; Covid Special Discounts 2022: 1 Week: RMB4,200; 2 Weeks: RMB 3,900/week; 3 Weeks & More: RMB3,800/week; 50% off Fall Term 2022’s Literati Club

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below...





Summer Tennis Camp 2022







A 3-week long summer tennis camp by a leading international tennis academy in Shanghai for kids aged 4-12 years old. Foreign coaches and a welcome bag, individual progress report and diploma for each kid – spots are limited!

Ages: 4-12 years old

Dates: Week 1 July 4-8; Week 2 July 11-15; Week 3 July 18-22

Times: Daily, 9-11am

Location: Mingdu Sport Park, 620 East Hongsong Rd., Minhang

Price: RMB6,800/3 weeks OR RMB2,400/1 week

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below (ID: samtennisline)...

Silk Mandarin’s Chinese Summer Camp

It's common to see many international kids only take Chinese as a school subject, but hardly finding a chance to speak Chinese in an everyday situation. Being less practical and less fun equals less motivation.

How to encourage your kids to speak Chinese? It is not an easy thing to do within your family or your expat community. You need to explore more options! Silk Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp provides a natural, immersive and encouraging place for kids to speak Chinese.

All the kids are welcome to join Silk Mandarin's Chinese Summer Camp to enhance their Chinese language skill, explore Chinese culture and (not to forget) make lots of friends as well as have fun in summer holiday 2022!

Ages: 7-14

Dates: 2-week Courses commencing on June 27, July 11 & July 25

Times: Day Camp; 9.30am-4pm

Location: 299 Tongren Lu, Jing’an, Shanghai



Price: RMB4,490/week; RMB7,990/2 weeks

Buddy Discount:

If 2 students register together, they will get a discount of 5%

If 3 students register together, they will get a discount of 10 %

If 5 or more students register together, they will get a discount of 15%

Early Bird Price: Sign up before June 20 to receive an extra 5% off!

For bookings and enquiries, please contact Jasmine by scanning the QR below...

