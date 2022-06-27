  1. home
  2. Articles

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

By Ned Kelly, June 27, 2022

0 0

Restaurants in Shanghai will be able to reopen with dine-in services from this Wednesday, June 29, the city's commerce commission announced.

There are, of course, a few conditions:

There must be no medium-risk areas in the subdistrict; have been zero community COVID-19 infections in the area within a week; capacity will be limited to 70%; tables must be arranged at least a meter apart; serving spoons and serving chopsticks must be used; dining time is limited to an hour and a half; employees must be fully vaccinated, receive daily PCR tests and wear a mask; and everything must be disinfected a gazillion times over.

Meanwhile, diners must...

  • Have a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report

  • Scan the venue code

  • Wear a mask

  • Do a temperature check

So there you have it. As always, we shall endeavor to keep you informed of any updates, so be sure to follow us:

New-QR.jpg

Shanghai Covid-19

more news

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Chinese Man Behind Racist African Videos Arrested

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

WATCH: 2nd Tornado Causes Chaos in South China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

6 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

6 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported for 2nd Day in a Row

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives