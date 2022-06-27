Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

Restaurants in Shanghai will be able to reopen with dine-in services from this Wednesday, June 29, the city's commerce commission announced.

There are, of course, a few conditions:

There must be no medium-risk areas in the subdistrict; have been zero community COVID-19 infections in the area within a week; capacity will be limited to 70%; tables must be arranged at least a meter apart; serving spoons and serving chopsticks must be used; dining time is limited to an hour and a half; employees must be fully vaccinated, receive daily PCR tests and wear a mask; and everything must be disinfected a gazillion times over.

Meanwhile, diners must...

Have a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report

Scan the venue code

Wear a mask

Do a temperature check

So there you have it. As always, we shall endeavor to keep you informed of any updates, so be sure to follow us: