Child Dies After Being Kicked by Guangzhou Teacher

By Linda Guo, June 24, 2022

A seven-year-old boy has died after being kicked by an early years education teacher in Guangzhou, Tianhe district. 

The incident took place on May 25 when the female teacher, surnamed Wang, beat the boy as a form of discipline. 

Wang, head of the Quanyou Imagination Home Paradise Early Education Institution, kicked the boy’s legs when trying to control him; he had run out of the classroom after lunch break.

After 26 days of hospital care following the beating, the boy eventually died. Wang was arrested following the incident. 

A hospital diagnosis showed the boy had suffered craniocerebral injury and hemorrhagic shock. He relied on a respirator to maintain breathing. 

On May 26, the police detained Wang after the boy’s mother reported the incident. On June 20, the boy died, despite emergency treatment. The boy’s mother wants Wang to be severely punished.

Wang was arrested on suspicion of intentional injury. She admitted she acted violently, and explained that she was trying to teach the boy that he could not run out of the classroom. 

This is not the first time that Wang had hit the boy. Previously, to cover up her actions, she and other teachers lied to the boy’s parent, claiming that he only fell by accident. 

An acquaintance of Wang mentioned that she knew of her “extreme personality traits,” and was therefore, not surprised that she would beat a child so harshly as to cause death.

Quanyou early education institution operates as part of the Guangzhou Fenglin Qisi Educational Company, in which Wang is its legal representative and executive CEO.

A representative from the Education Bureau of Tianhe district, Guangzhou told The Paper that the company did not possess the relevant business license to be involved in education. Given this information, the business had been temporarily closed down. 

[Cover image via 每日经济新闻]

School violence Guangzhou

