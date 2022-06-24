2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

Two people were killed after the car they were testing fell from the third floor of a building in Shanghai.

The incident occurred around 5.20pm on Wednesday at Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO's China headquarters building, which is situated inside Auto Innovation Park in Anting Town in Jiading District.

One of the victims was a company staff member, while the other was a partner employee.





Image via Weibo

A preliminary analysis of the scene found that it was an accident and had nothing to do with the fallen car itself, NIO claimed in a statement published on its official Weibo account.

The company said it immediately started an investigation into the accident, in co-operation with the public security department, and offered its condolences to the deceased, saying it has set up a special team to help the families of the deceased deal with the aftermath.

[Cover image via Weibo]