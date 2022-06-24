  1. home
2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, June 24, 2022

Two people were killed after the car they were testing fell from the third floor of a building in Shanghai.

The incident occurred around 5.20pm on Wednesday at Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO's China headquarters building, which is situated inside Auto Innovation Park in Anting Town in Jiading District.

One of the victims was a company staff member, while the other was a partner employee.

Nio-2.jpg
Image via Weibo

A preliminary analysis of the scene found that it was an accident and had nothing to do with the fallen car itself, NIO claimed in a statement published on its official Weibo account.

The company said it immediately started an investigation into the accident, in co-operation with the public security department, and offered its condolences to the deceased, saying it has set up a special team to help the families of the deceased deal with the aftermath.

[Cover image via Weibo]

