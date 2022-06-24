  1. home
0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

By Ned Kelly, June 24, 2022

Shanghai has reported 0 cases outside of central quarantine for the third day in a row.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, June 24.

A further 1 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 3 new cases reported, 6 fewer than the 9 reported yesterday, Thursday, June 23.

Of the 2 new local cases reported today, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1 new asymptomatic cases, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

