More Beijing Venues Gradually Re-Opening

Since June 9, Beijing has recorded 390 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, leading many venues to temporarily close.

The latest chain of infection has been linked to two Heaven Supermarket Bar venues; the venues’ owner has had their license to do business suspended.

In Sanlitun, venues are now allowed to offer indoor dining. Moreover, retail outlets in the area have also resumed business.

Paddy O’Shea’s Irish pub has now been allowed to re-open. However, the venue manager told That’s that regular weekly events such as comedy night, open mic, quiz night etc., are still temporarily suspended. The venue’s current closing time is 10pm.

In Tongzhou district, Universal Beijing Resort will begin a gradual re-opening process at limited capacity from June 24 and June 25 onwards.

However, with some community transmission still present, other areas of the city have not been so fortunate.

This afternoon (June 23), Café Zarah, located in Dong Gulou Dajie, Dongcheng district, announced via their WeChat Official Account that they had been requested to close once again.

That’s understands the same is true for other nearby venues.

In the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area, Daxing district, many non-essential businesses have been told to close (gyms, spas, KTVs, training centers, movie theaters, etc.). Restaurants can only offer takeout. Meanwhile, banks, pharmacies and other essential services can operate at 50% capacity.

At the 374th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that there were three new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing on June 22.

Between midnight and 3pm today (June 23), there were two new cases in the city.

