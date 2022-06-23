  1. home
  2. Articles

More Beijing Venues Gradually Re-Opening

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 23, 2022

0 0

Since June 9, Beijing has recorded 390 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, leading many venues to temporarily close. 

The latest chain of infection has been linked to two Heaven Supermarket Bar venues; the venues’ owner has had their license to do business suspended. 

READ MORE: Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

In Sanlitun, venues are now allowed to offer indoor dining. Moreover, retail outlets in the area have also resumed business. 

Paddy O’Shea’s Irish pub has now been allowed to re-open. However, the venue manager told That’s that regular weekly events such as comedy night, open mic, quiz night etc., are still temporarily suspended. The venue’s current closing time is 10pm. 

In Tongzhou district, Universal Beijing Resort will begin a gradual re-opening process at limited capacity from June 24 and June 25 onwards. 

READ MORE: Universal Beijing Resort to Gradually Re-Open

However, with some community transmission still present, other areas of the city have not been so fortunate. 

This afternoon (June 23), Café Zarah, located in Dong Gulou Dajie, Dongcheng district, announced via their WeChat Official Account that they had been requested to close once again. 

That’s understands the same is true for other nearby venues. 

In the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area, Daxing district, many non-essential businesses have been told to close (gyms, spas, KTVs, training centers, movie theaters, etc.). Restaurants can only offer takeout. Meanwhile, banks, pharmacies and other essential services can operate at 50% capacity. 

At the 374th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that there were three new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing on June 22. 

Between midnight and 3pm today (June 23), there were two new cases in the city.  

[Cover image via Weibo/@俄罗斯卫星通讯社]

Beijing Covid-19

more news

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar.

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded on June 9.

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

After the latest chain of infection was linked to two of the venues, it seems the business owner may now be in trouble.

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

This School Has Already Secured 100% Teaching Staff for Next Year

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

Psychology in China's Primary Schools

China Develops Device to 'Read Mind' of Men Watching Porn

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

More Beijing Venues Gradually Re-Opening

More Beijing Venues Gradually Re-Opening

Latest Shenzhen COVID Rules & List of Venue Closures

Latest Shenzhen COVID Rules & List of Venue Closures

17 Sanya Events: More Fun in the Sun with Muay Thai, Hippy Love & More

17 Sanya Events: More Fun in the Sun with Muay Thai, Hippy Love & More

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

This Awesome Dinosaur Theme Park is Less Than an Hour Away!

This Awesome Dinosaur Theme Park is Less Than an Hour Away!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives