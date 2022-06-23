Latest Shenzhen COVID Rules & List of Venue Closures

On June 18, two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases were reported in Shenzhen. Two days later on June 20, two more were reported. And yesterday, June 22, three further local cases were reported.

Despite the number of confirmed cases being relatively small, the city has implemented strict COVID-19 control measures.

PCR test are now to be taken daily, and proof of a negative test within 24 hours is required to visit public spaces.

If you want to leave Shenzhen by plane, you'll need proof of a negative test within 48 hours.

To see where and when nucleic acids can be taken in Shenzhen, scan the QR:

There have also been a number of closures or changes to admission requirements:



Shenzhen Children's Playground

Starting from June 19, Shenzhen Children’s Playground is temporarily closed.

Ulibrary

Starting from June 19, Ulibrary is temporarily closed.

Luohu Art Museum

Starting from June 19, Luohu is temporarily closed.

Shenzhen Grand Theater

Starting from June 21, visitors are required to scan the location QR code, show a green health and travel code and provide a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.

Futian Culture and Sports Center

Starting from June 19, visitors are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours and show show a green health and travel code.

Artron Art Center

Starting from June 19, visitors are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours and show a green health and travel code. The number of visitors will be limited.

He Xiangning Art Museum

Starting from June 19, visitors are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours and show a green health and travel code. Visitors are also required to reserve in advance.

Futian District Library

Starting from June 22, the opening time will be adjusted to 9am-9pm, 4-8pm for the adult section on weekdays and 9am-8pm on weekends for the children section. The library will be closed on Tuesdays. Visitors are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours and s show a green health and travel code. Real-name registration is required.

HQB Museum

Starting from June 19, visitors are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours.

Shenzhen Happy Valley

Visitors are required to book in advance, show a green health and travel code and a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]