11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Enjoy an Unforgettable Summer in Anji



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Dragon Adventures has launched a special new vacation option to the Anji Wufeng Mountain Resort for those who want to be able to leave Shanghai to take a vacation during the pandemic! You can opt for a 5-day, 7-day, or even a 14-day package. There is a self-monitoring period of 5-7 days, but fear not, that all takes place in a resort surrounded by mountains on three sides, set amidst beautiful bamboo forests and farms, with many hiking trails and other activities for you to choose from, such as kayaking in the lake, jungle crossing, jungle trampoline, rock climbing, swimming pool and more!

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

July 8-11 & 22-24 Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain view, outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!



Relaxing Chongming Weekend with Pool Party & BBQ



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Shanghai Chongming No.1 Manor Resort provides excellent accommodation, catering, entertainment and leisure for tourists as a five-star resort of the homestay type. It boasts a swimming pool and garden lawn perfect for a barbecue party with music. Nature lovers can also explore Dongtan Wetland Park and Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve, an important station and habitat on the migration route of Asian-Pacific migratory birds, as well as a resident wild population.

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

Sun Island Wave Pool Day Out with Party Bus



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The Sun Island Beach Pool in Qingpu is open! Dragon Adventures are arranging round-trip bus transfers and admission tickets every Saturday and Sunday.

Just RMB138 includes:

Sun Island entry ticket

Surfing wave pool

Rainbow slide

Mermaid inflatable level

Outdoor cold spring

Children's leisure pool

A free drink

NOTE: The price is only valid before July 3, and the party bus is limited to 25 people, so make sure to book in time!



7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar

Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages, exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics. On this seven-day tour you'll travel through the vast desert and plateau, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

July 5-7 & 29-31 Yoga for Life are back to Chongming Island, Shanghai for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Chongming Island is about an hour drive from downtown Shanghai. The peaceful countryside has become a must-go place for a nature getaway for many people since COVID...

We will be staying in a small Zen inspired hotel with a room designed for guests to meditate and a stunning outdoor swimming pool. The hotel is located in a quiet village. Expect peace, countryside and nature!



Yoga for Life's hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness. They’ll be sharing with you authentic and heartfelt approaches to these areas and guide you into igniting your passion for life, and discerning the 'dull energy' that’s stopping you from living the way your soul/spirit most desire, helping you connect to your most authentic, sacred and loving 'self'!



5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

Party Bus for Your Private Party



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Finally, want to take a trip around the city while living it up with 25 of the finest members of your squad? Here's Dragon Adventures new deal for renting their private party bus:

Friday & Saturday, 9:30pm-1am

RMB3,700 for the bus, plus a minimum order of RMB1,000 from our drink list, and RMB100 for all the ice you need for a night of drinking.

Weekday Nights, 9.30pm-1am



RMB2,900 for the bus, plus a minimum order of RMB1,000 from our drink list, and RMB100 for all the ice you need for a night of drinking.

This is what the drinks list looks like...

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]