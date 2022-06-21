This School Has Already Secured 100% Teaching Staff for Next Year

It's a valid concern of parents in Shanghai right now – given the expat exodus the city is experiencing, who will end up teaching my kid(s) next year? Will they be qualified? Will they be experienced?

Those sending their kids to Britannica International School Shanghai can put those fears aside; not only can the school claim a teacher retention rate of 84% this academic year, but they have already filled all of their available positions for the 2022-23 school year with highly qualified, experienced, international educators.

"While retaining such a high percentage of teachers is an important factor, finding high quality staff to replace our departing teachers is also crucial," explains School Principal Paul Farrell. "Having planned our staffing long term, combined with early recruitment, we have 100% of teaching staff secured for the new academic year."

In fact, Britannica boasts a consistently enviable teacher retention rate; over the past three years it has been 86%, 84% and 82% respectively – well above the international and local average.

It is a key factor in the school's continued growth and improvement.

"In addition to retaining and securing 100% of staff, our provision is set to improve even further," says Farrell. "In response to growth, particularly in our Secondary phase, we are employing additional teachers for English, Humanities, Art, Drama, French and Spanish."

And for those seeking an international school education, but who don't want it to come at the expense of a mastery of Mandarin, good news – the staff additions also includes more Chinese teachers.

With the option of extra lessons for those that wish, complimented by an extensive after school program, Britannica ensures that those looking for it will have access to an advanced native Mandarin program.

Arrange a Tour

To hear more about a Britannica International School education, their expanded Mandarin program, and check out the awesome facilities they have on offer across the board, arrange a bespoke tour with their welcoming team by clicking here or scanning the QR below:

