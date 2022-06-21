  1. home
9 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 21, 2022

Jun 22: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG1bdfb62daa283804ae77b75df485b490.jpg

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. To share your story, please fill out the questionnaire

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffet dinner and a drink.

202206/WechatIMG824.png

See a listing for Happy Monk

Jun 1-Jul 24:  MFCE Drawing Competition

WechatIMG3dbded70c14bb4d05832b32a89ea39e3.jpeg

As part of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment (MFCE) initiated by the French Embassy in China, the Alliances Françaises of China are organizing a drawing competition for young people, taking up the theme of the MFCE, in partnership with the French Embassy in China.

Take part in the Concours de dessin pour JP du MFCE by scanning the QR code!

WechatIMG167dd209f3034b3d2d28e5ea248862f2.png

Jun 18-Jul 10: Guangdong Museum of Art Flowing Indentity Exhibition

WechatIMG0ff984ee73cee3d1e55d94f232b4176a.jpg

The 2021-2022 Guangdong Museum of Art Young Curator Support Program selected project "Flowing Identity" focuses on young artists born in the late 1970s and early 1990s, and observes and researches their creations in recent years by sampling. Examining the response of this generation of young artists studying in France to the fluidity of identity, the exceptional state of space and distance in the current context.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jun 24: Classic Broadway Musical Concert

WechatIMG8025330792dae40ac48a1706fe257fd1.jpeg

Enjoy the Classic Broadway Musical Concert on Friday, June 24, 8pm at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall Theater!

The show is about 90 minutes (including an intermission) and tickets cost RMB100

The concert will be performing the following songs.

WechatIMGd9b5e17a4ece817049284932dc656f28.jpeg

See a listing for Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall

Jun 25: InterNations Tropical Party

WechatIMG7e277797cf91adb00583c0fff8fc9a43.jpeg

InterNations Guangzhou invites you to join their Tropical Party 2022 on Saturday, June 25, 8.30-11.30 pm at G Bar in Grand Hyatt Guangzhou! 

The benefits include three hours free flow drinks and snacks, caviar tasting, free props at the door, RMB500 spa voucher and restaurant coupons to each guest, lucky draw, great music from DJ Paragon, and after party drinks! An excellent opportunity to get to know Guangzhou expats community and build your network!

Entrance fee: pay at door RMB260, scan QR code on the flyer or click the link to sign up.

See a listing for G Bar

Jun 25: Why Park Gravity Rooftop

2022-06-21-4.56.50.jpg

Let yourself get surrounded by local Indie music and art, good food and drinks and interactive bazaas. Tickets are RMB128 or RMB148 door.

WHY PARK rooftop, Taxing Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou

The program schedule is below.

WechatIMGec9f02a2c02f753c3079b1d99c4909d2.jpeg


Jul 1: GOAT Celebrating Canda's Birthday

WechatIMGda8daaf214a883fc1a8f6814b3b116b1.jpeg

Celebrate Canada's birthday on July 1, 6.30-10pm at GOAT!

Free admission with Canadian food, drinks and music!

See a listing for GOAT

Jul 6: Three Round Golf Tournament

WechatIMG008579ccb74c76ae9cf250a524170cfc.jpg

Watch the 2022 Three Round Golf Tournament!

It's hosted at the private exclusive Harbor Plaza Golf Club and attended by many international expats.

Game 1: Wednesday, July 6, 9am-2pm

Game 2: Wednesday, October 19, 9am-2pm

Game 3: Wednesday, December 14, 9am-2pm

See a listing for Habor Plaza Golf Club

Every Thursday: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night

WechatIMG58921164945ece62e57f16c11dbc2668.jpg

Every Thursday at Revolucion Cocktail, RMB750 for one bottle of tequila, six coronas and beef machos.

Buy one get one free on passion mojitos!

Let's dance the night away!

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail 

