China Develops Device to 'Read Mind' of Men Watching Porn

Chinese scientists say they have developed a device that can detect when a man is watching pornography by “reading his mind,” reports the South China Morning Post.

The device combines the power of humans and AI to detect explicit images, and could be used to speed up the work of censors trying to spot indecent content on the Chinese internet, say the researchers.

How so?

Despite the rapid development of AI in recent years, it still sometimes makes mistakes detecting pornographic content, especially for images containing a complex background.

However, while human eyes and brains still outperform machines when seeking out steamy scenes, they grow tired quickly.

But with their powers combined...

The new X-rated detecting contraption can be worn by a censor to pick up a spike in their brainwaves triggered by raunchy images; the censor need merely sit in front of a screen flicking through a large number of photos... and let the device take over sifting out the smut.

And each time a filthy photo appears, an alarm goes off.

The device has recorded an accuracy of 80% so far, say the researchers, which is good, but not good enough, and means just one thing:

More training is required between machine and man until they are working in perfect unison, and can rid the world of rudey nudeys forever.

