  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

By Ned Kelly, June 21, 2022

0 0

We semi regularly put your questions about life in China to the UK Government, and have received some very useful answers over the last few years.

READ MORE: 5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

READ MORE: 5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

With everything going on amid the Shanghai lockdown, and Omicron outbreaks across the country, we thought it would be a good time to reach out with some of your questions, and British Consul-General Shanghai, Chris Wood, duly obliged.

READ MORE: We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

And then obliged again...

READ MORE: 5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

And then obliged again...

READ MORE: 6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

And, with the situation ever-developing, we followed up once again with five more questions. Here are Chris Wood's latest answers.

Can I apply for a UK visa or collect my new/renewed British passport?
The UK Visa Application Centre in Shanghai has resumed operations, both for new visa applications for the UK and for the return of new or replacement British passports. But please do not visit the Shanghai Visa Application Centre before VFS Global have contacted you.

You will receive an email from VFS Global when your passport is ready for collection, or to let you know when your passport has been mailed back to you in line with the options you chose at time of application.

In line with COVID-19 prevention recommendations by the local authorities, there will be significantly fewer appointments available than usual and customers may not be able to secure appointments on their preferred dates. We seek your understanding and patience at this time.

Please follow local pandemic prevention and control regulations during the application process. You can also check the VFS website by clicking here or scanning the QR code...

frame-8-.png

... or the WeChat account VFSGlobal for further information.

Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO), who process passport applications in UK, are now seeing unprecedented demand as more than five million people delayed applying for passports during COVID-19 because of restrictions in international travel.

In March 2022 alone, HMPO processed more than one million new passport applications, the highest output on record. HMPO still anticipate the vast majority of applications are being dealt with within 10 weeks.

Customers should allow as much time as possible to renew their passports and keep in touch with HMPO to get updates on their applications.

I am applying for a student visa to the UK. When should I apply?
For those applying for student visas to the UK, we encourage you to apply as early as possible. Student visa applications are currently taking on average five weeks to process. We recommend students apply in July, if able to do so, rather than waiting until August if they need to travel in time for their September course start date.

Priority and super priority visas are currently unavailable. You can find further information on submitting student visa applications by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

frame-9-.png

What support is available for businesses post-lockdown?
The Shanghai municipal government released measures to support businesses in March and May.

The March measures include a range of subsidies and tax benefits, as well as recovery support across a number of industries including retail and catering. Find out more by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

frame-10-.png

The May measures include those aimed at stabilizing foreign investment and foreign trade. Find out more by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

frame-11-.png

We would encourage you to have a look at the details of these measures via the above links. These measures are effective until the end of 2022. You may need to take professional advice as to whether and how these measures might apply to your business.

UK businesses operating in China that require support can contact the UK Government’s Department for International Trade (DIT) by emailing commercialmail.beijing@fcdo.gov.uk. They can also contact the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

frame-12-.png

Is there any support available for protecting pets, or transferring them out of the country when I move?
We encourage you to have a relevant back-up plan for care of your pets should you be taken in to a quarantine facility. There are a number of local community groups providing support around pet care and we encourage you to reach out to them.

Unfortunately, the British Consulate can’t support with pet care or transfer. 

I need documentation urgently processed at the Shanghai Entry-Exit Bureau. Is this possible?
The Exit-Entry Administration of Shanghai Public Security Bureau has resumed services. They have said that a green channel will be provided to applicants who need to leave the country urgently and require a stamp from the Entry-Exit Bureau to do so.

Examples of urgent circumstances they will consider include visiting critically ill patients, attending funerals, or school-related reasons. Appointments for urgent circumstances and for other matters can be made through their service hotline on 12367.

24/7 support is available by telephone for British nationals, for all urgent enquiries and emergencies. Please call +86 (0) 10 8529 6600.

For the latest China Travel advice, which includes relevant information for Brits living in China, click here or scan the QR code:

frame-28-.png

Sign Up for the UK Consular WeChat Channel

This UK Consular channel keeps you up to date with their latest news and current trends in China which may affect British people.

UK-Consular-WeChat-QR-code.jpg

Travel-Aware-Logo---Black-with-Green-Tick---Jpeg.jpg

[Cover image via DriveTribe]

UK Government

more news

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

What's being done in times of lockdown?

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

What you need to know.

5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

The blast occurred at the office that handles land use matters, but it’s unclear whether that was a factor in the incident.

5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

This time specifically tailored towards British people.

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

Tedd Park has spent the past decade in China and has worked in prestigious restaurants in both Shanghai and Guangzhou.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

WATCH: 2nd Tornado Causes Chaos in South China

WATCH: 2nd Tornado Causes Chaos in South China

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives