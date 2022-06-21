  1. home
  2. Articles

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 21, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, June 21.

A further 3 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 9 new cases reported, 4 fewer than the 13 reported yesterday, Monday, June 20.

Of the 6 new local cases reported today, 5 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 3 new asymptomatic cases, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 2 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 1 local case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

The 1 asymptomatic case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

WATCH: 2nd Tornado Causes Chaos in South China

WATCH: 2nd Tornado Causes Chaos in South China

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives