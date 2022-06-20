377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

Beijing has recorded a total of 377 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 between June 9 and 3pm today (June 20) in the city's latest outbreak.

Of the total number of cases, Chaoyang district has seen 201, Xicheng 27, Fengtai 27, Dongcheng 25, Tongzhou 20, Changping 20, Haidian 18, Daxing 12, Mentougou seven, Fangshan six, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area six, Shijingshan three, Shunyi two, Huairou two and Miyun one.

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar in Gongti (Worker’s Stadium). Individuals infected with COVID-19 visited the venues, as well as other nightlife spots in the area, between June 6 and June 9.

Yutai Candy Entertainment Company Ltd., which owns Heaven Supermarket, has had its license to do business revoked due to allegedly breaking anti-epidemic rules.

Yesterday (June 19) saw a total of five new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, only one of which in Changping district was not already under some form of quarantine observation.

Today (June 20) from midnight until 3pm, the capital has seen three new cases, all of which are already under some form of quarantine observation.

[Cover image via Weibo/@头条新闻]

