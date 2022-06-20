  1. home
  2. Articles

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 20, 2022

0 0

Beijing has recorded a total of 377 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 between June 9 and 3pm today (June 20) in the city's latest outbreak.

Of the total number of cases, Chaoyang district has seen 201, Xicheng 27, Fengtai 27, Dongcheng 25, Tongzhou 20, Changping 20, Haidian 18, Daxing 12, Mentougou seven, Fangshan six, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area six, Shijingshan three, Shunyi two, Huairou two and Miyun one. 

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar in Gongti (Worker’s Stadium). Individuals infected with COVID-19 visited the venues, as well as other nightlife spots in the area, between June 6 and June 9. 

READ MORE: Heaven Supermarket Bars to Close After COVID Super Spreader

Yutai Candy Entertainment Company Ltd., which owns Heaven Supermarket, has had its license to do business revoked due to allegedly breaking anti-epidemic rules. 

Yesterday (June 19) saw a total of five new local cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, only one of which in Changping district was not already under some form of quarantine observation. 

Today (June 20) from midnight until 3pm, the capital has seen three new cases, all of which are already under some form of quarantine observation. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@头条新闻]

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded on June 9.

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

After the latest chain of infection was linked to two of the venues, it seems the business owner may now be in trouble.

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

Fengtai district has recently seen most of the new locally transmitted cases.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

WATCH: Tornado Causes Chaos in Foshan

WATCH: Tornado Causes Chaos in Foshan

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives