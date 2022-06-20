  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Tornado Causes Choas in Foshan

By Lars James Hamer, June 20, 2022

0 0

A tornado ripped through the city of Foshan causing structural damage to buildings, cars and local infrastructure on June 19. 

In the video below, parts of a roof can be seen being torn from a building in Nanhai district and the resulting debris hits a power line, causing a fireball to pierce the sky. 

Many netizens captured moments when the swirler was ripping through the city and the meteorological department later confirmed it was in fact a tornado. 

This is the second time in less than a week a tornado has hit Guangdong. 

On June 16 one hit the Conghua district of neighboring city Guangzhou, leading to over 5,400 people having their electricity cut off and causing scaffolding to collapse. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou


[Cover image via Tencent Videos]

Tornado Foshan Guangdong

more news

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

A tornado hit Taiping village in Conghua district, Guangzhou.

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

Heavy rain is expected to continue until May 13 in Guangdong and parts of neighbouring provinces.

WATCH: Guangdong’s Awe-Inspiring One-Legged Footballer

WATCH: Guangdong’s Awe-Inspiring One-Legged Footballer

This one-legged footballer is better than we will ever be!

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

The number of cases reported in Guangzhou is down from the previous day. There are also important updates for Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Footage of an earthquake hitting the coastal city of Huizhou emerged in the early hours of the morning.

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

The TV station's sports network asked “Who’s more popular among men, Eileen Gu or Quan Hong Chan?"

Foshan Metro Line 2 Opens

Foshan Metro line opens after a long wait.

Rare Chinese White Dolphins Spotted in Guangdong

A pod of white dolphins was seen frolicking in the coastal waters of Guangdong province.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Tornado Causes Choas in Foshan

WATCH: Tornado Causes Choas in Foshan

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives