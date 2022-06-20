Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Britannica Secure 100% Teaching Staff for New Academic Year

Given that teacher shortage is an international problem (and not to mention parental fears of a educator exodus due to the current situation in Shanghai), Britannica International School Shanghai is proud to announce that their teacher retention rate over the past three years has been 86%, 84% and 82% respectively.

This is well above the international and local average, and has been a key factor in its continued growth and school improvement. With a confirmed retention rate of 84% this academic year, they remain in a position of great strength.

More than that, they have already filled all of their newly available positions with highly qualified, international quality educators, well ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“While retaining such a high percentage of teachers is an important factor, finding high quality staff to replace our departing teachers is also crucial,” explains Principal Paul Farrell. “Having planned our staffing long term, combined with early recruitment, we have 100% of teaching staff secured for the new academic year.”

Dulwich Pudong Named to World's Best Schools Top 10 List

A big congratulations to Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, which has been shortlisted as one of the Top 10 World's Best Schools for their commitment to Supporting Healthy Lives.

The World’s Best School Prizes – founded by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation and the Lemann Foundation – identify and celebrate schools’ leading and innovative practices that have had a real impact on the lives of their students and of their community.

The Supporting Healthy Lives Prize recognizes schools that provide access, relevance and opportunities for students, staff and the community to develop healthy habits, behaviors, knowledge and skills.

“We are thrilled and excited to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” says Head of College Caroline Taylor. “This recognition is important to our community as health and wellbeing are at the heart of all that we do. The community has worked tirelessly together over the last four years to develop the College-wide, multi-faceted, inclusive Wellbeing Programme we have today.”

BISS Puxi Class of 2022

On Friday 10 June, BISS Puxi’s fantastic Class of 2022 was able to come together with their families and teachers to celebrate their graduation. It was an online event hosted by one of the wonderful Year 13 students, Jocelyn Chok, with support from Laura De Araujo Petiot and Ms Reen.

Lots of IB teachers shared messages of good luck and great memories. The school community celebrated the uniqueness that every single student from the year group brings – their talents, skills, passions and academic attainments.

It was an emotional evening of joy, and it was lovely to see all the families coming together to congratulate the graduates at such an important time. As a school, BISS Puxi is very proud to have been a part of its Year 13 students’ IB journey for the last two years and wishes them all the best of luck for the future.

Congratulations to Wellington’s Class of 2022!

On Wednesday May 25, even a citywide lockdown could not keep Wellington College International’s Class of 2022 from coming together for Speech Day. The annual graduation ceremony was conducted fully online so pupils, parents and teachers could safely celebrate challenges met, successes achieved, friendships forged and futures awaited. Congratulations to this year’s leavers!

