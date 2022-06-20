COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

On June 18 two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Shenzhen, breaking a run of 40 consecutive days without infections in the city.



The first case was a 29-year-old woman in Futian district, the second case was a 49-year-old man in Luohu district.



On Monday morning (June 20) it was reported that no new cases had been discovered from tests carried out on June 19.



Due to the confirmed cases in Shenzhen, any person who has returned to Guangzhou since June 10 must undergo a nucleic acid test at the earliest possible date.

If you have returned to Guangzhou from Futian or Luohu district since June 16, you must report to your local community and complete two nucleic acid tests in three days, with 24 hours between each test.

Elsewhere in the Greater Bay Area, Macao has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4pm on June 19. Thirteen of said cases are asymptomatic.

In response to the outbreak, Macao "has tightened outbound policies, closed schools and rolled out mass testing to fight the 'severest COVID-19 epidemic,'" reports Global Times.

The increase in cases comes as the Special Administrative Region (SAR) last week introduced a minor relaxation of laws regarding foreigners on the Chinese mainland being able to visit Macao.

The SAR said that new measures will allow people on the mainland to travel to Macao without prior authorization from health authorities.

Changes to the law are expected to benefit “foreign students and other persons with foreign nationalities who need to commute frequently to and from the rest of China and Macau.”

It seems the word “frequently” is important and for now, those who just want a brief visit to Macao from the mainland will not be able to do so without restrictions.

Current COVID-19 restrictions include not having visited another country or region outside China for 14 days prior (chance would be a fine thing) and holding documentary proof issued by the Public Security Police Force that you have been granted valid “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay.”

However, albeit only a slight relaxation in COVID-19 travel restrictions to Macao, we welcome all news that means we might be spinning the roulette wheel sooner rather than later.

