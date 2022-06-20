  1. home
  2. Articles

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

By Lars James Hamer, June 20, 2022

0 0

On June 18 two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Shenzhen, breaking a run of 40 consecutive days without infections in the city. 

The first case was a 29-year-old woman in Futian district, the second case was a 49-year-old man in Luohu district.  

On Monday morning (June 20) it was reported that no new cases had been discovered from tests carried out on June 19. 

Due to the confirmed cases in Shenzhen, any person who has returned to Guangzhou since June 10 must undergo a nucleic acid test at the earliest possible date. 

If you have returned to Guangzhou from Futian or Luohu district since June 16, you must report to your local community and complete two nucleic acid tests in three days, with 24 hours between each test.

Elsewhere in the Greater Bay Area, Macao has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4pm on June 19. Thirteen of said cases are asymptomatic. 

In response to the outbreak, Macao "has tightened outbound policies, closed schools and rolled out mass testing to fight the 'severest COVID-19 epidemic,'" reports Global Times.

The increase in cases comes as the Special Administrative Region (SAR) last week introduced a minor relaxation of laws regarding foreigners on the Chinese mainland being able to visit Macao.

The SAR said that new measures will allow people on the mainland to travel to Macao without prior authorization from health authorities.

Changes to the law are expected to benefit “foreign students and other persons with foreign nationalities who need to commute frequently to and from the rest of China and Macau.”

It seems the word “frequently” is important and for now, those who just want a brief visit to Macao from the mainland will not be able to do so without restrictions. 

Current COVID-19 restrictions include not having visited another country or region outside China for 14 days prior (chance would be a fine thing) and holding documentary proof issued by the Public Security Police Force that you have been granted valid “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay.”

However, albeit only a slight relaxation in COVID-19 travel restrictions to Macao, we welcome all news that means we might be spinning the roulette wheel sooner rather than later.

[Cover image via Weibo@独行骑士·Lwf]

Guangzhou Covid-19 Shenzhen special administrative region (SAR) SAR macao travel to macao

more news

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Things can only get wetter.

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

Screenshots of a funeral home stating COVID-19 tests for the deceased should be provided have been shared online.

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

The move is the first time 'normalized' testing has been used in Guangzhou and could signal a change in the country's COVID-19 prevention policy.

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

Guangzhou has seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers for the second time this week, while Shenzhen reports 26 imported cases from Hong Kong.

Restaurant Closures and Mass Testing: Guangzhou COVID Update

An update on the final COVID-19 infections for Monday, April 12 and another district stops dine-in services at restaurants.

Latest Guangzhou COVID-19 Outbreak – Everything We Know So Far

Locks are put on the outside of people's doors, residents are not allowed to leave their homes and others are being sent to quarantine facilities as Guangzhou battles omicron.

WATCH: Talented Multilingual COVID Volunteer in Guangzhou

Guangzhou volunteer Zhou Jiyuan can be heard conversing in seven languages.

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Train services have been reduced in Guangzhou and nonessential vehicles are not allowed to take to the road in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Tornado Causes Choas in Foshan

WATCH: Tornado Causes Choas in Foshan

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives