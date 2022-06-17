  1. home
8 Gift Ideas to Celebrate Father’s Day in Sanya

By An Na, June 17, 2022

Father’s Day falls on this coming Sunday, June 19, so don’t find yourself empty handed on this day to celebrate all the amazing men in your life. If you’re having a hard time coming up with something, or he’s the man with everything, check out some of our gift ideas for dear old dad. 

Show Him Your Cooking Skills

B-C-Roast.jpg

The saying goes, “The best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” So throw on an apron and get to cooking! Whether you make breakfast in bed or go all out making his favorite dinner, I am sure you will leave you dad smiling ear to ear. 

For some international delights head over to the fifth floor at the Summer Mall to the Corner Deli, where you can find a range of products from almost every country including delicious meats and cheeses or visit and add Gourmet Sanya (WeChat: gourmetsanya) in the same complex for the best goods to grill out including amazing steaks and fresh vegetables. 

Book a Night Out at His Favorite Restaurant

_20220617160424.jpg

There are many amazing places to dine in Sanya, so why not book a night out for the family or even book a special night out for dad and his favorite lady without the kids!  For a more family friendly experience, head over to Dolphin Bar where the kids can load up on pizza and pasta and dad can satisfy his “meat tooth” with their Sunday deal: Buy any steak and get a bottle of Ofred wine and dessert for free after 6pm.

_20220617160420.jpg

For something a little fancier for mom and dad to have a night out on their own, give Latabella a go. This restaurant and wine bistro has just what the doctor ordered for a romantic night out and a perfect gift to boot!

_20220617160410.png

Scan the QR to check out their deal:

frame-1-.png

Take Him to a Local Football Game

001XSMh3ly1h3a8dxgrlpj618z0u0agw02.jpg
Image via Weibo

The 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League season has kicked off, and you can watch them live in Hainan; buy your dad a ticket to the game, or take him to your favorite pub or sports bar, grab some food and drinks and stay up watching the action packed games together.

Tickets can be bought through WeChat by going to Services, and then Event Tickets:

_20220617164922.jpg

 Have a Day of Fun and Sports in the Sun

Choose a sport which is loved or new for both of you, and play it together. Have an outdoor adventure horseback riding, diving or surfing. Who knows? Maybe this day of fun will turn into a hobby you share together for a lifetime. 

Paddle board lesson at Houhai: 2 hours +1 on 1 coach + photos: RMB680

frame-2-.png

Horseback riding lesson: RMB380

frame-3-.png

A Day at the Spa

375a4e_6d9d9334154d47a6beb1fddfb3be9338_mv2.jpg

When we think of a day of pampering, we usually only think of moms, but dad’s need #selfcare too! Book him a facial, massage or even a manicure and pedicure (we’ve seen your feet guys, you need it!) to give him a time out to relax and rejuvenate.

Single spa package: RMB468

frame-4-.png

Buy Him a Gym Membership

F45-Shanghai-2.jpg

Sports and fitness are the lifeblood of some men out there, so why not support their healthy habits and buy or extend their gym or workout class memberships. Our dads are always a strong figure in our lives, so let’s help them keep up the good work. 

24-hour fitness monthly card: RMB498 

frame-5-.png

Make Him a Photo Book

maxresdefault.jpg
Image via YouTube

This is a great idea to get the whole family involved. Grab some of your favorite printed photos and make dad a present that will not bring back all your fond memories. Write some quotes or notes under the photos to let him know how much you care.

Go on an Adventure in Inland Hainan

red-canyon.jpg
Image via Wzshxg.com

From white water rafting and hiking to waterfalls to go carts and water parks, get out of Sanya for the day and check out what’s in your own back yard. Only two hours away in Wuzhishan is the Red Canyon Tourist area. There is rafting, an aerial obstacle course, paddle boats and canyoning – it’s fun for the whole family! You can also head north to the Atlantis water park or aquarium – a day of fun and adventure awaits, and you will make memories that will last a lifetime. 

Check out Red Canyon Tourist area’s website:

frame-6-.png

READ MORE: 3 Inner Hainan Escapes: Rainforests, Waterfalls, Canyons & More

[Edited by Leila Hashimi]

