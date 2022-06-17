  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

By Linda Guo, June 17, 2022

0 0

A male student, known only as Yin, has been expelled from Shanghai International Studies University for putting taurine, which has been assumed to increase libido, in a fellow student’s coffee.

A female student at the university was in the library on June 12, when she noticed a strange substance in her coffee and later reported it to security. 

Later the same day, 21-year-old Yin was taken away by the police on suspicion of drugging her coffee. 

On June 13, Shanghai police reported that Yin purchased a taurine effervescent tablet online and dropped half of it into the woman’s drink when she left her seat. 

Yin was officially expelled by Shanghai International Studies University on June 14. At the same time, Yin lost his probationary member eligibility to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and may be further punished once the police investigation ends. 

Fortunately, the victim was found to be healthy and suffered no side effects. However, she did express concerns that the incident may continue to traumatize her and she hopes that Yin ultimately takes responsibility for his actions.

Taurine effervescent tablets are widely available online and marketed as “aphrodisiacs for women.” However, no scientific evidence supports this claim. 

Since the incident occurred, all taurine products that contain vulgar content in their promotion have been removed from online platforms. 

Taurine is commonly found in, or added to sports drinks as a supplement due to its cardiovascular benefits. 

This is not the first time that aphrodisiacs have been used on women. 

In 2020, a man in a restaurant in Shenzhen was putting a white powder in the water of the woman next to him when he was stopped by a waiter. 

The white powder was found to be Tadalafil, commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction. 

It is also not the only recent incident of misogyny in a Chinese university. On June 12, a student in Guangzhou was fined just RMB500, but not expelled, for filming women using the toilet at South China Agricultural University.

READ MORE: Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

[Cover image via Weibo/@呼吸科大夫胡洋]

university Shanghai drug Prescription Drugs

more news

Meet the Man Who Rode Every Shanghai Metro Line in One Go

Meet the Man Who Rode Every Shanghai Metro Line in One Go

Want to take the Metro Challenge?

Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

Thunder! Lightning! The way it's pouring is frightening...

Shanghai World’s 8th Most Expensive City for Expats

Shanghai World’s 8th Most Expensive City for Expats

Hong Kong is number one.

Here's Why Mass Testing is Taking Place Across Shanghai

Normal life no more.

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

And it's going to last until July...

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

What's the deal?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Wearing High-heels & Having Fun Banned in Parks

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

Psychology in China's Primary Schools

Psychology in China's Primary Schools

Giving Our City the Gift of Life: Jiahui Blood Donation Campaign

Giving Our City the Gift of Life: Jiahui Blood Donation Campaign

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

WATCH: Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Guangzhou

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 8 Days

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 8 Days

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives