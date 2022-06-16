351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

A total of 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beijing’s latest outbreak have been linked to Heaven Supermarket bar venues.

That number includes 235 people who visited the venues, seven members of staff and 109 people who were close contacts. The latest outbreak has spread to 14 Beijing districts, as well as the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area.

Yutai Candy Entertainment Company Ltd., which owns the chain of Heaven Supermarket Bars, is to have its license to do business revoked; the Chaoyang District Market Regulation Authority stated that venues were not abiding by anti-epidemic rules, such as checking customers’ Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) QR codes, or checking proof of a negative nucleic acid test result.

On a more positive note regarding the capital’s latest outbreak, community transmission have been kept to a minimum. On June 15, all 18 new local cases were among individuals already under some form of quarantine observation. The same was true for the 13 new local cases recorded between midnight and 3pm today (June 16).

The latest figures were announced at the 367th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

