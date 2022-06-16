  1. home
  2. Articles

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 16, 2022

0 0

A total of 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beijing’s latest outbreak have been linked to Heaven Supermarket bar venues. 

That number includes 235 people who visited the venues, seven members of staff and 109 people who were close contacts. The latest outbreak has spread to 14 Beijing districts, as well as the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area. 

Yutai Candy Entertainment Company Ltd., which owns the chain of Heaven Supermarket Bars, is to have its license to do business revoked; the Chaoyang District Market Regulation Authority stated that venues were not abiding by anti-epidemic rules, such as checking customers’ Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) QR codes, or checking proof of a negative nucleic acid test result. 

READ MORE: Heaven Supermarket Bars to Close After COVID Super Spreader?

On a more positive note regarding the capital’s latest outbreak, community transmission have been kept to a minimum. On June 15, all 18 new local cases were among individuals already under some form of quarantine observation. The same was true for the 13 new local cases recorded between midnight and 3pm today (June 16). 

The latest figures were announced at the 367th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Beijing

more news

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

After the latest chain of infection was linked to two of the venues, it seems the business owner may now be in trouble.

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

Fengtai district has recently seen most of the new locally transmitted cases.

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Wearing High-heels & Having Fun Banned in Parks

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

The Underachievers: Why Does China Fail at Football?

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

15 Fun Events in Sanya: Waterfall Hiking & More

15 Fun Events in Sanya: Waterfall Hiking & More

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives