15 Fun Events in Sanya: Waterfall Hiking & More

By That's Sanya, June 16, 2022

0 0

June 18: You Are What You Eat Party

Dress as your favorite food and jam out to Aftershock Live Band with RMB29 Super Hot Dogs and free shots. The best costume will win a RMB 1,000 cash coupon!

Sat June 18, 9.30pm-2am; Free entry and free shots. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

June 18: DJ Roberto Traista at IPK

Specia guest DJ Roberto Traista is absolutely one of the shiniest of young stars. Many of his published songs have been featured on Beatpot’s Top 100. His music has been picked up and played by the likes of Plastikman Ritch Hawtin, Marc Poppcke, Anthony Pappa, Hernan Gattaneo, Paul Hazendok, and Gai Barone.

Sat June 18, 10.30pm-late; Free entry. IPK.

June 19: Waterfall Hike & Picnic


Image via Quentin

Take a one day trip to a dale where you’ll trek along a babbling brooklet then have a nice, simple picnic beside a waterfall, then bathe in the cool water to chill from the summer's heat.

Sun June 18, all day; RMB50 per person for transportation to and from. Food and water not provided. Seating limited, so reserve your place asap. Contact WeChat Id: Pursuit-0f-happiness to RSVP.

June 21 - July 10: 2022 Travel Itinerary Competition

Be an inspiring Trip Planner of Sanya! If you’ve traveled to Sanya, Linshui, Baoting, Ledong, or Wuzhishan, share inspiring original travel itineraries. You’ll have a chance to get cash awards (up to RMB12,000), vouchers (free air tickets + accommodation) or participate in filming of Explore Sanya 360°.

June 21 - July 10; Free to participate. Submit your plan by following the directions in the competition’s link here: https://rb.gy/tqzgx6

Daily: Survival Game

Give you a speargun, a beach band, and start your survival game. Get 2 hours for fishing and 2 hours for operating a beach bar. Enjoy all-you-can-drink beer, all the bar revenue during your operation is yours.

Daily, 4-11pm; RMB1,600, book a day in advance. Houhai.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG117.jpeg

Dance all night and maybe win a prize.

Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday-Sunday: Sunset Beach Activities

WechatIMG108.jpeg

Every weekend Yomovo hosts beach cleaning on Thursday, volleyball and football on Friday, ultimate frisbee on Saturday and flag football on Sunday. Check them out for a weekend full of fun.

Every Thu-Sun, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

WechatIMG83.jpegImage via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

WechatIMG470.jpegImage via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai

The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!

WechatIMG469.jpeg

Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (RMB25) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (RMB23/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic

Show your singing talent with a live band.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious

Buy one get one free, offer on all of pizzas during the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga

WechatIMG74.jpegImage via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.

Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out

One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.

Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night

Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays. 

Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

Wednesdays: Quiz Night

WechatIMG116.jpeg

Join the most fantastical group of Sanya resident for an epic battle of the wits. Whether you go for the glory or the company, you will not be let down.

WechatIMG110.jpeg

Every Weds, 8pm-late; Free, but a beverage purchase is encouraged. Hixx Pub.

[Cover image via Quentin]

