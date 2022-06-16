Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

A male student in Guangzhou’s South China Agricultural University was fined a measly RMB500 for sneaking into the campus’ female restroom and taking videos of them using the toilet.

The man, known only by his surname Xu, was caught in the act on May 25, but South China Agricultural University only sent out a notice of the punishment and the incident on June 12.

Netizens have speculated that the delay in releasing the statement was so that Xu would still be allowed to graduate.

In the announcement by the school, they said that Xu was caught taking videos of women in the school. However, the police report says that he was caught taking videos of women on the toilet.

Xu was not punished by the university but instead fined by local police.

The university’s students reacted angrily and took to Weibo to voice their concerns and discuss the incident.

Many asked why the boy hadn’t been expelled, while one student said, “The security and the man’s tutor warned us against reporting him to the police as it would ruin his future.”

The female student, whose identity is unknown, also said that Xu had already graduated and received his graduation certificate.

The student went on to criticize the school, saying that her fellow classmates are regularly reported and punished for breaching COVID-19 protocols or publicly slandering the school on Weibo, but when a student breaks the law by videoing women on the toilet, no action is taken.

Another student also commented that one of Xu’s tutors said, “Don't be misled by malicious cyber forces,” referring to university pupils voicing their concern about the incident online.

Weibo user @Azazel000 referred to a similar incident at Jiangnan Agricultural University where a student was expelled for taking videos of people using the toilet.

The news comes as a fierce discussion on women’s safety and rights has once again been ignited in China; the country was outraged by scenes in Tangshan, Hebei province last week, when a group of men severely beat four women in a BBQ restaurant in a horrific incident of crime against women.



[Cover image via Weibo@澎湃新闻]