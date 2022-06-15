Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

A yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Guangdong, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15 by the National Early Warning Information Dissemination Center.

In Guangzhou, rainstorms have been forecast until Thursday while the Pearl River will reach its highest point in eight years.



Yuexiu, Haizhu and Tianhe districts have received a yellow weather warning. Huangpu, Baiyun and Huadu districts have been given amber warnings and Zengcheng district red.

中国广州发布 have said that the rainstorms will continue until next Monday.

Neighboring Shenzhen will experience rainstorms throughout the city, also until Thursday.



The most severely affected districts will be Luohu, Nanshan, Futian, Baoan, Guangming, Longhua and Longgang.

The western sea areas are expected to see 30-50 mm of precipitation from noon today (June 15).

The current spell of wet weather is said to continue all the way through the month of June and into July, so it looks like we’re in it for the long haul.

Take precautions and stay safe!





[Cover image via Wechat]