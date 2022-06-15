  1. home
  2. Articles

Shenzhen Surgeries Fined for Disfigured Nose Jobs

By Linda Guo, June 15, 2022

0 0

On June 10, 2022, two plastic surgery clinics were fined a combined total of RMB450,000 for performing operations that later caused disfiguration, refusing to give refunds and false advertising, according to a statement released by the Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation.

One clinic, operating under the brand Yestar, charged RMB14,000 above the market average for surgeries that they said will lead to perfect results. 

The company was hit with an RMB250,000 fine that also includes punishment for false advertising and price fraud based on these claims, alongside the subsequent disfiguration that occurred after surgeries.

Another plastic surgery clinic in Shenzhen, My Like, was fined RMB200,000 for false propaganda on June 9, 2022. 

Previously, customers on the Black Cat complaint website said that Yestar’s operations had caused problems such as bent nose bridges, distorted nose tips, fractures to the root of the nose, severely retracted nose wings and exposure of nostrils.

However, when consumers asked for a refund, Yestar rejected their application.

This is not the first time that Shenzhen Yestar has come under fire from authorities in Shenzhen.

In March 2021, Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission fined the company for failure to write proper medical records and inform patients of diagnosis and treatment measures, costs and other medical service information in time.

Yestar was founded in 2009 and is a national brand with plastic surgery hospitals in 19 cities across China. My Like, founded in 2011, is a Chinese chain brand with 36 plastic surgery hospitals in 29 cities.  

Both hospitals violated the Anti-unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China, which states that: 

If the operator in violation of the provisions of article eight of this law makes false or misleading business promotion, or through transactions to help other operators through false or misleading business promotion, the supervision and inspection department shall be ordered to stop the illegal act and may be fined between RMB200,000 and RMB1 million. If the circumstances are serious, they shall be fined no less than RMB1 million, but no more than RMB2 million and the business license may be revoked.


[Cover image via Nata]


Plastic Surgery Shenzhen

more news

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Things can only get wetter.

11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

A selection of some of the best things to do in Shenzhen this week.

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

Screenshots of a funeral home stating COVID-19 tests for the deceased should be provided have been shared online.

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

Guangzhou has seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers for the second time this week, while Shenzhen reports 26 imported cases from Hong Kong.

Shanghai Woman Has Surgery Through Gate Due to Lockdown

A woman in Shanghai had to have minor surgery through the gates of her community due to lockdown restrictions.

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Train services have been reduced in Guangzhou and nonessential vehicles are not allowed to take to the road in Shenzhen.

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

The city has imposed lockdown restrictions, including temporarily halting public transport.

Shanghai Bans Tattoos and Cosmetic Surgery for Minors

Shanghai restricts individuals under the age of 18 from getting cosmetic surgery and bans tattoo parlors from offering services to minors.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump World Record

China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Wearing High-heels & Having Fun Banned in Parks

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

Student Fined Measly RMB500 for Filming Females on Toilet

15 Fun Events in Sanya: Waterfall Hiking & More

15 Fun Events in Sanya: Waterfall Hiking & More

Did China Just Receive a Message from Aliens?

Did China Just Receive a Message from Aliens?

2 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

2 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives