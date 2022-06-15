Shenzhen Surgeries Fined for Disfigured Nose Jobs

On June 10, 2022, two plastic surgery clinics were fined a combined total of RMB450,000 for performing operations that later caused disfiguration, refusing to give refunds and false advertising, according to a statement released by the Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation.

One clinic, operating under the brand Yestar, charged RMB14,000 above the market average for surgeries that they said will lead to perfect results.

The company was hit with an RMB250,000 fine that also includes punishment for false advertising and price fraud based on these claims, alongside the subsequent disfiguration that occurred after surgeries.

Another plastic surgery clinic in Shenzhen, My Like, was fined RMB200,000 for false propaganda on June 9, 2022.

Previously, customers on the Black Cat complaint website said that Yestar’s operations had caused problems such as bent nose bridges, distorted nose tips, fractures to the root of the nose, severely retracted nose wings and exposure of nostrils.

However, when consumers asked for a refund, Yestar rejected their application.

This is not the first time that Shenzhen Yestar has come under fire from authorities in Shenzhen.

In March 2021, Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission fined the company for failure to write proper medical records and inform patients of diagnosis and treatment measures, costs and other medical service information in time.

Yestar was founded in 2009 and is a national brand with plastic surgery hospitals in 19 cities across China. My Like, founded in 2011, is a Chinese chain brand with 36 plastic surgery hospitals in 29 cities.



Both hospitals violated the Anti-unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China, which states that:

If the operator in violation of the provisions of article eight of this law makes false or misleading business promotion, or through transactions to help other operators through false or misleading business promotion, the supervision and inspection department shall be ordered to stop the illegal act and may be fined between RMB200,000 and RMB1 million. If the circumstances are serious, they shall be fined no less than RMB1 million, but no more than RMB2 million and the business license may be revoked.





