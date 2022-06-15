  1. home
3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 15, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 13 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, June 15.

Of those, 1 was converted from an asymptomatic case, so is not counted as new, leaving a total of 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 2 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 14 new cases reported, 3 fewer than the 17 reported yesterday, Tuesday, June 14.

Of the 12 new local cases reported today, 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 2 new asymptomatic cases, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 3 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 2 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Baoshan District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

The 1 asymptomatic case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

