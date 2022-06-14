  1. home
11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

By That's Shenzhen, June 14, 2022

June 16: King's Bar Beer Pong Tournament

WechatIMG460598afe3c1bec23cff3efd852f499e.jpeg

Beer Pong is back! This Thursday, 930pm, Zach will be hosting the tournament, with the winners getting the total pot and prizes for second and third. 

RMB40 entry fee for each two-person team. Scan the QR code ASAP to sign up and get your spot!

See a listing for King's Bar

June 18: OIL CAGE: Black Mirrors

WechatIMG0e47d3a9573ab2b7a73e3d8ebdc28e6e.jpg

This Saturday the CAGE opens again and dives into the deep Black Mirror, searching for the astonishing refraction of light in the endless darkness of night.

MANASYt, from the Twilight Realm, will ignite a glow of light in the cage with an uncanny, cold Live Set. Illsee, co-founder of Stockholm Syndrome and host of Aqualung's aqua-lung series parties, is an old slow gathering energy that hits the mirror and diffuses refraction in all directions. Our old friends Sulk, Ingziing, and new friend Sirens will stand by and unleash their energy into the scarlet night.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8348.PNG

See a listing for OIL

June 18: Brass House Wine & Cheese Night

WechatIMGa0e276a5303b2a4a8424a1b6ab7f18e1.jpg

Come and taste the finest foreign wines carefully picked by Alain Dumont (WSET II),

Saturday, June 18, 7-11pm

Don’t forget Happy Hour is available before 9pm everday and you can enjoy 30% off on all beers!

See a listing for Brass House

June 18: Hepaijiao Coastline Hike in Huizhou

IMG_8349.JPG

Difficulty: suitable for newbies, the total length is about 12 kilometers and will take about six hours. Most of the trail is on the beach, and there is about one kilmoeter of mountain path in the middle. There are two shops on the way.

June 18, 7:30am-8pm, RMB158

For more information, scan the QR code

IMG_8350.JPG

Please add the WeChat below to sign up and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

IMG_8351.JPG

June 19: Maluanshan Mountain Hike

IMG_8352.JPG

Route overview: This hiking route is 11 kilometers long and the highest altitude is 463 meters, the elevation is 437 meters.

June 19 8am-5.30pm, RMB188

For more information, scan the QR code

IMG_8350.JPG

Please add the WeChat below to sign up and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

IMG_8351.JPG

June 19: Garden of Rhythm Tech  House Elements VOL 3WechatIMGb97b1af8d3d91e64c223bb39ee82416f.jpg

Tech  House Elements VOL 3 with DripLab and Garden of Rhythm on Saturday evening, 4 -11pm on the 8th floor of Pingan Tower (afterparty at Favela)!

Tickets are RMB88 and there are only 80 spots available.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8339.PNG

June 19: Link World Boss Gives Speech on Deal

WechatIMG1321.jpg

Counselor Hong Yu will teach you how to make a successful deal!

In one minute he will introduce how to make a client order, propose two tools, three perspectives, and four mindsets to make a good deal.

Listen to Hong Yu's speech from 1.30-5.30pm on June 19!

Shenzhen Futian District T8 Creative Park D207 208

Every Thursday: Tropi Coko Ladies Night

WechatIMGa8a99e3fd47d0e4a1ebbe929828b105d.jpg

Free tiki, fresh and fruity cocktails until midnight for all ladies. Special tropical vibes and decorations. White and tropical dress code.

Reservations Wechat: LindaRevoSZ

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail

Every Friday: Life on Mars Thirsty Friday

WechatIMGbd6ccbd011cec6d3fbd524c4bea4b2d9.jpeg

Thirsty Friday at Life on Mars, enjoy 20% off all drinks!

Every Friday. 6-9pm

Have fun at Life on Mars!

See a listing for Life on Mars

Every Weekend: Turquoise Happy Hour

WechatIMG1320.jpeg

Enjoy happy hour at Turquoise, a shisha and bistro bar, every weekend from 3-6pm

Free snacks await you!

Shenzhen Nanshan District Zhaoshang Street Sea World Plaza

Every Sunday: Salt & Talk Takeout Comedy Open Mic

WechatIMGa7420a5d29af6e947b5ede2f5e45f7f2.jpg

Join us for TakeOut Comedy’s Sunday open mic at 9pm at Salt & Talk. Come see new and experienced comics work their magic or even try yourself and get a free drink. See you there!

See a listing for Salt & Talk

