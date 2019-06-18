16 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jun 19: Stiller Rosé Party



This year it’s not only AIX Rosé, for RMB258 for can enjoy free-flow on four different rose wines and selected canapés.

Jun 15: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. To share your story, please fill out the questionnaire.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.



Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

May 14-Aug 13: A Belgian Comics Reporter and his Chinese Companion Exhibition

The Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou, together with the Guangdong Contemporary Academy of Art, is holding an exhibition called, A Belgian Comics Reporter and His Chinese Companion at the JC Cartoon Art Museum.

For this exhibition, more than 60 pieces of an exclusive collection of "The Adventures of Tintin" collected by JC Cartoon Art Museum have been selected, including comic manuscripts, sculptures, celluloid films, original editions of posters, as well as other documents.

Visit the JC Cartoon Art Museum during May 14 and August 13!

Jun 1 - Jul 6: Fun Western Art History



Join this six week course in Western Art History for RMB360. You can learn about art through stories, images and worksheets. The course is held online and includes six live sessions. Scan the QR code for more info.





Jun 3-Jul 3: The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor

DaySIP is holding ‘The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor’ exhibition from June 3 to July 3, 2-11pm

Visit DaySIP and see how poems and liquor collide!

Jun 18: Love is Love LGBTQ+ Film Festival



The German Consulate General and the US Consulate General in Guangzhou invite you to the movie screening of “Genderation” at the US Consulate General on June 18, 6.30pm. The film is in both English and Chinese.

Jun 18 - 19: Geocaching







Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching APP to find cleverly hidden containers called geocaches.

Specific times and places will be decided several days ahead. Contact the group-hunting organizer via WeChat: 15521337586

Jun 19: GOAT Cheers Dad



Dads get a gift if they spend over RMB88 on June 19 at GOAT!

Cheers, dad!

Jun 19: Bandidos Happy Hour Happy Father



Happy hour drinks for fathers from 4pm-close on Father's Day!

Enjoy yourselves at Bandidos Mexican Cantina!

Father's Day: Social & Co Message to Dad



What do you want to say to your dad?

Send your message to your dad to the Social & Co Wechat account!

The top three messages will receive RMB50 Social & Co voucher!

Everyday: Hooley's Beer of the Month



BrewDog Punk IPA, a post modern classic, is Hoolwy's beer of the month.Enjoy a glass for just RMB25.

Everday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!



Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

Everday: Morgan's Happy Hour

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Monday and Tuesday: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free



Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

Paulaner Summer Specialties

Paulaner summer specialties:

Fruit Beers (330ml) are RMB50, Fruit Tea RMB40

