16 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 14, 2022

Jun 19: Stiller Rosé Party

WechatIMG8ab03330ecf8adeb005143a43a857d85.jpeg

This year it’s not only AIX Rosé, for RMB258 for can enjoy free-flow on four different rose wines and selected canapés.

See a listing for Stiller Restaurant

Jun 15: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG449916faae106addc2913b32b261aef2.jpg

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. To share your story, please fill out the questionnaire

Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

WechatIMG820.png

See a listing for Happy Monk

May 14-Aug 13: A Belgian Comics Reporter and his Chinese Companion Exhibition

2022-06-07-6.23.57.jpg

The Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou, together with the Guangdong Contemporary Academy of Art, is holding an exhibition called, A Belgian Comics Reporter and His Chinese Companion at the JC Cartoon Art Museum.

For this exhibition, more than 60 pieces of an exclusive collection of "The Adventures of Tintin" collected by JC Cartoon Art Museum have been selected, including comic manuscripts, sculptures, celluloid films, original editions of posters, as well as other documents. 

Visit the JC Cartoon Art Museum during May 14 and August 13!

See a listing for JC Cartoon Art Museum


Jun 1 - Jul 6: Fun Western Art History

6291653988970_.pic.jpg


Join this six week course in Western Art History for RMB360. You can learn about art through stories, images and worksheets. The course is held online and includes six live sessions. Scan the QR code for more info. 


Jun 3-Jul 3: The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor

IMG_8269.JPG

DaySIP is holding ‘The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor’ exhibition from June 3 to July 3, 2-11pm

Visit DaySIP and see how poems and liquor collide!

See a listing for DaySIP


Jun 18: Love is Love LGBTQ+ Film Festival

WechatIMGdeb0423350fecc2117c0f4602c720e39.jpeg

The German Consulate General and the US Consulate General in Guangzhou invite you to the movie screening of “Genderation” at the US Consulate General on June 18, 6.30pm. The film is in both English and Chinese.

See a listing for the US Consulate General

Jun 18 - 19: Geocaching

6301653989031_.pic.jpg

Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching APP to find cleverly hidden containers called geocaches.

Specific times and places will be decided several days ahead. Contact the group-hunting organizer via WeChat: 15521337586

Jun 19: GOAT Cheers Dad

WechatIMG212.jpeg

Dads get a gift if they spend over RMB88 on June 19 at GOAT!

Cheers, dad!

See a listing for GOAT

Jun 19: Bandidos Happy Hour Happy Father

2022-06-15-2.16.16.jpg

Happy hour drinks for fathers from 4pm-close on Father's Day!

Enjoy yourselves at Bandidos Mexican Cantina!

See a listing for Bandidos

Father's Day: Social & Co Message to Dad

WechatIMG214.jpeg

What do you want to say to your dad?

Send your message to your dad to the Social & Co Wechat account!

The top three messages will receive RMB50 Social & Co voucher!

Jun 22: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG1bdfb62daa283804ae77b75df485b490.jpg

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. To share your story, please fill out the questionnaire

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

202206/WechatIMG824.png

See a listing for Happy Monk

Everyday: Hooley's Beer of the Month

WechatIMG8ca3c650becf275a8b5a33bb4abf3c97.jpeg

BrewDog Punk IPA, a post modern classic, is Hoolwy's beer of the month.Enjoy a glass for just RMB25.

See a listing for Hooley's

Everday: Hooley's Happy Hour

WechatIMG01eb860aded920ce97b41c62e0bb80c0.jpeg

Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!

Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

See a listing for Hooley's

Everday: Morgan's Happy Hour

WechatIMGb5dfd8d3c513abd61965cab1fb8d5228.jpeg

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!

See a listing for Morgan's

Monday and Tuesday: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free

WechatIMG04339f491dd08db540df663e4439985c-1.jpeg

Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

See a listing for Paulaner

Paulaner Summer Specialties

WechatIMG7307d20aebb840ecfa2c67eefd8ebf7f-1.jpg

Paulaner summer specialties:

Fruit Beers (330ml) are RMB50, Fruit Tea RMB40

See a listing for Paulaner



