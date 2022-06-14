What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

The news on June 6 that indoor dining would return to Beijing was welcomed. However, for some places in the city, re-opening has been short-lived.

That’s because of a new wave of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to two branches of Heaven Supermarket bar in Gongti, as well as other nearby establishments.

So far, 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the bars. Cases have been found in almost every Beijing district, including Chaoyang, Xicheng, Tongzhou, Dongcheng, Fengtai, Changping, Daxing, Haidian, Mentougou, Fangshan, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area, Huairou, Shunyi, Miyun and Shijingshan.

Inside Sanlitun Taikooli during the "quiet" period



In Sanlitun (cue all the “hustle and bustle” clichés), a “quiet” period has set in; at least, that’s how a number of media outlets, such as Beijing Evening Times, has described it.

A noticeably quieter than usual Sanlitun Taikooli

In Sanlitun, indoor dining in approximately 700 venues has been temporarily suspended. Meanwhile, 74 bars in the area, as well as mah-jong halls, cultural and sports centers, massage parlors and other establishments are all closed.

Other stores, including big brands like UNIQLO in Taikooli are also closed temporarily.

Supermarkets and convenience stores are allowed to remain open as normal, assuming they meet necessary epidemic prevention requirements.

Sanlitun SOHO



Some venues are able to offer delivery and self-pick up of takeout orders, as will become evident if you walk around Sanlitun Taikooli or Sanlitun SOHO.

Roast chicken joint Larry the Bird in Sanlitun Taikooli confirmed with That’s that the venue is still able to offer takeout, both delivery and self-pick up. Like other nearby venues, indoor dining is temporarily suspended.

During the 365th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that there were a total of 74 new cases on June 13, 72 of which were already under some form of quarantine observation.

Meanwhile, between midnight and 3pm today (June 14), there were 30 new cases, all of which are already under some form of quarantine observation.

