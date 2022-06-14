  1. home
  2. Articles

What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 14, 2022

0 0

The news on June 6 that indoor dining would return to Beijing was welcomed. However, for some places in the city, re-opening has been short-lived. 

That’s because of a new wave of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to two branches of Heaven Supermarket bar in Gongti, as well as other nearby establishments. 

So far, 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the bars. Cases have been found in almost every Beijing district, including Chaoyang, Xicheng, Tongzhou, Dongcheng, Fengtai, Changping, Daxing, Haidian, Mentougou, Fangshan, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area, Huairou, Shunyi, Miyun and Shijingshan. 

28591655187497_.pic.jpg

Inside Sanlitun Taikooli during the "quiet" period

In Sanlitun (cue all the “hustle and bustle” clichés), a “quiet” period has set in; at least, that’s how a number of media outlets, such as Beijing Evening Times, has described it. 

28571655187494_.pic.jpg

A noticeably quieter than usual Sanlitun Taikooli

In Sanlitun, indoor dining in approximately 700 venues has been temporarily suspended. Meanwhile, 74 bars in the area, as well as mah-jong halls, cultural and sports centers, massage parlors and other establishments are all closed.

Other stores, including big brands like UNIQLO in Taikooli are also closed temporarily. 

Supermarkets and convenience stores are allowed to remain open as normal, assuming they meet necessary epidemic prevention requirements.  

28621655187502_.pic.jpg

Sanlitun SOHO

Some venues are able to offer delivery and self-pick up of takeout orders, as will become evident if you walk around Sanlitun Taikooli or Sanlitun SOHO. 

Roast chicken joint Larry the Bird in Sanlitun Taikooli confirmed with That’s that the venue is still able to offer takeout, both delivery and self-pick up. Like other nearby venues, indoor dining is temporarily suspended.  

During the 365th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that there were a total of 74 new cases on June 13, 72 of which were already under some form of quarantine observation. 

Meanwhile, between midnight and 3pm today (June 14), there were 30 new cases, all of which are already under some form of quarantine observation. 

[All images via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian]

Sanlitun Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

Fengtai district has recently seen most of the new locally transmitted cases.

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump World Record

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Wearing High-heels & Having Fun Banned in Parks

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Close Contact Central Quarantine Period Halved to 1 Week

Close Contact Central Quarantine Period Halved to 1 Week

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives