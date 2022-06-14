Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

A big congratulations to Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, which has been shortlisted as one of the Top 10 World's Best Schools for their commitment to Supporting Healthy Lives.

The World’s Best School Prizes – founded by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation and the Lemann Foundation – identify and celebrate schools’ leading and innovative practices that have had a real impact on the lives of their students and of their community.



The Supporting Healthy Lives Prize recognizes schools that provide access, relevance and opportunities for students, staff and the community to develop healthy habits, behaviors, knowledge and skills.



“We are thrilled and excited to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” said Head of College Caroline Taylor. “This recognition is important to our community as health and wellbeing are at the heart of all that we do. The community has worked tirelessly together over the last four years to develop the College-wide, multi-faceted, inclusive Wellbeing Programme we have today.”



Head Prefect for Wellbeing, Year 12 Anavi P, was thrilled by the news: “This is incredible news for our College! As Head Prefect, I am grateful to be a part of our holistic approach to wellbeing. The voice of the student body has been essential to the unique partnership between staff and student leaders, which has helped create a positive environment at school. I am incredibly proud of the work that our College has put into enhancing the welfare of our community, and that our continued efforts are being recognized.”



Thousands of schools from around the world submitted applications for the World's Best Schools Prizes; Dulwich Pudong is the only school in China to have made the Top 10 in any of the five categories.



The application process was extremely rigorous and involved documenting their Whole College Wellbeing Programme, followed by an in depth live interview with the World's Best Schools Awarding Committee.



As one of Top 10 shortlisted finalists, Dulwich Pudong has been invited to share their experience and expertise in a keynote session during World Education Week in October 2022.



Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said:



“I want to congratulate Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong for making the Top 10 shortlists for the inaugural World’s Best School Prizes. Educators all over the world will now be able to learn from the example of this outstanding school.”

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Wellbeing Programme

The research is clear; wellbeing is critical to academic – and life – success. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s landmark 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) report shows a clear relationship between sense of belonging at school, satisfaction with life and academic performance. Only with a solid foundation of wellbeing can students achieve all that they are capable of.

At Dulwich Pudong, student wellbeing, health and safety, happiness and social emotional care come first and every member of their community is dedicated to supporting this mission.

Their approach to wellbeing flows from the College Values which are encapsulated in these three statements:

1. Value every voice 2. Do the right thing 3. Make a difference

Dulwich College academic teams have embedded healthy living into their fully articulated curriculum. They start with the self-care framework in Early Years and move into Junior and Senior School with age-appropriate topics designed to give students the vocabulary, self-awareness and tools to take ownership of their own wellbeing.



Students play an active role in their own wellbeing through formal opportunities such as the Prefect and Ambassador programmes. Students are empowered not only to propose wellbeing initiatives but to lead them and drive them to make a real impact on the community.



They also work closely with parents to ensure wellbeing is considered both in and out of school through a series of parent workshops led by Wellbeing professionals.



Diet and physical literacy are important elements that support wellbeing and healthy living. Dulwich College have Student, Staff and Parent Food Committees working closely with caterers to ensure meals are nutritionally balanced and healthy.



Their physical literacy curriculum and extra-curricular sports programmes offer something for all ages and levels to stay active and get involved, including opportunities to compete at the highest levels in Shanghai and beyond.



Digital wellbeing has been a big focus in recent years. Through their partnership with the National Online Safety Organisation they make sure their community has the skills they need to develop healthy and safe relationships with technology. Their Digital Safety Leader (DSL) student programme supports that by providing student volunteers with the training and skills necessary to deliver eSafety knowledge to their peers.



For more about the Dulwich College Wellbeing Programme, see their official website:



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is an international school in Shanghai, China, serving over 1,650 expatriate English-speaking students across three schools - DUCKS (Early Years and Year 1&2), Junior School (Years 3-6) and Senior School (Years 7-13).



Up to Year 9, students follow the English National Curriculum. DUCKS Early Years students follow the UK Early Years Foundation Stage framework with a Dual Language approach.



In Years 10 and 11 (Grades 9 and 10) students follow the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (I/GCSE) curriculum and in Years 12 and 13 (Grades 11 and 12) all students enter the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.



Dulwich Pudong was founded in 2003 as the first independent British school in Shanghai. It is the founding school of Dulwich College International which now operates seven schools in three countries. Dulwich Pudong graduates regularly score well above global averages on the IB exams and matriculate to the world’s most selective universities.



