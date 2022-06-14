  1. home
  2. Articles

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 14, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, June 14.

A further 14 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 17 new cases reported, 19 fewer than the 36 reported yesterday, Monday, June 13.

Of the 3 new local cases reported today, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 14 new asymptomatic cases, 13 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1 case reported outside of central quarantine.

The 1 asymptomatic case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump World Record

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Wearing High-heels & Having Fun Banned in Parks

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

What Does ‘Quiet’ Sanlitun Look Like?

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Violence Against Women Sparks Outrage in China

Close Contact Central Quarantine Period Halved to 1 Week

Close Contact Central Quarantine Period Halved to 1 Week

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives