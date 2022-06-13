Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

You see that rain outside your window? We’re afraid you’d better get used to it, as the plum rain season – or meiyu – is upon us.



Expect rain, rain and more rain over the next few weeks; The Weather Channel is forecasting thunderstorms on 10 of the following 14 days alone.



The plum rain season officially started yesterday – Sunday, June 12 – two days later than last year, but roughly a week earlier than usual.

It lasts 23 days on average, while last year's went on for a month.

It got all Biblical in 2020, however, with the deluge lasting 40 days and 40 nights.

And let's all get on our hands and knees and pray for no repeat of 1954, the longest plum rain season in history at a soaked-to-the-bone 58 days.

