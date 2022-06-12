Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

Shanghai residents must get tested for COVID-19 within seven days of their last test or their health code will turn yellow, the city government has announced.

Those with a yellow health code are required to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out, and are only allowed to enter or leave their communities to go to PCR test site or hospital; it prevents people from taking public transport, entering any public areas and generally enjoying 'normal life.'

Those with a yellow health code also bear legal responsibility if they cause any spread of COVID.

A health code will return to green within 24 hours of a negative PCR test.

In light of the policy, free PCR testing has been extended to the end of July.

Convenient PCR test services will also be offered to those confined to bed, seniors with difficulty moving, the physically challenged, infants and other special groups.

