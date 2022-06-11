China Hotel News Roundup: June 2022

Shenzhen

Another Perfect 5.20 Passes at Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Every single day counts when in love. As the special days of May 20 and May 21 came and went, the renowned Xili Kitchen at Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan brought a crafted journey of romance to lovers in town, presenting exquisite and sophisticated dinner buffet options with festive specialties and classic flavors. The heavenly melody of a live violin performance and a flower DIY activity kept couples entertained. Keep them in mind for your next romantic holiday getaway.

Marriott Shenzhen Golden Bay Boasts Exquisite Wedding Venue and Team

Discover an enchanting space to get hitched at the stunning Marriott Shenzhen Golden Bay. Their top notch professional wedding team will exceed every expectation. Make the photos into dreams by getting married in inspiring spaces and with creative menus. The exceptional events team and a curated list of preferred vendors is sure to take away the stress of planning while still ensuring that everything is exactly to your liking.

Beijing

Japanese Izakaya Now Available On Meituan

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing is excited to offer elevated Japanese fare from their signature Shunpachi restaurant. Takeaway dishes on offer include maki sushi, robatayaki, teppanyaki, agemono and an assortment of bento boxes. Delivery will be available daily from 11am to 8pm. Feel free to call 010 8630 1234 for more information.



The Opposite House Makes Meituan Debut

You can now enjoy your favourite dishes from The Opposite House delivered straight to your door. Pick up and delivery services are avaliable from Frasca & Superfly daily from noon to 10pm. Right now all orders receive a 15% discount. Open JSS and search for “TOH Pop Up Kitchen” to get access to our delicious menu. Serving a range of scrumptious meals like authentic Italian classics from Frasca, Sichuan numbness from Superfly and healthy option from Union. As well, enjoy all the top tier treats from Superfly on Meitaun!

Prestigious Waldorf Astoria Beijing Offers Healthy Takeaway Options

The Waldorf Astoria Beijing has prepared two set menus for western palates and the health conscious. Both are available for pick up or express delivery from 11am to 9pm. The western menu starts with smoked salmon while a ‘Beijing style’ Waldorf salad gives the centennial classic a twist. As entrees, pan roasted salmon, thyme roasted chicken or slow cooked beef cheek are sure to satisfy. The menu includes a choice of lobster bisque, health-conscious minestrone or celeriac cappuccino for those looking to impress and amaze. Three of four course menus are RMB228 and RMB298, respectively. To order, please call 86 8520 8989.

Guangzhou



China’s First Accommodation Industry Museum Opens On Museum Day

The Garden Hotel Museum opened on May 18, the 46th International Museum Day. As China has developed into a global player and raised itself to affluence, China’s hotel industry has developed in tandem. No business deal, diplomatic visit or product expo could have taken place without a room in which to stay. The museum is integrated into the luxurious amenities of the hotel itself. Come and enjoy a celebration of China’s history, culture, growth and excellence.

Sanya

Mandarin Oriental, Sanya Offers Lavish and Tranquil Coastal Getaway

Hainan is quickly becoming China’s premier resort destination and the Mandarin Oriental, Sanya is proud to offer its signature oriental service in an ‘East Meets West’ resort setting. Come and enjoy the tranquility of a secluded 1.2 kilometer nationally protected coral bay and sit nestled amongst verdant tropical bloom. The resort is a hidden gem where nature is celebrated and privacy is assured.

Eliminate the Struggle of Family Vacations With Relaxing Resort Experience

Located in the beautiful and unique Haitang Bay, Crowne Plaza’s spectacular cruise ship-inspired design, its stellar facilities and outstanding service make Crowne Plaza Sanya Haitang Bay Resort the perfect choice for family travelers. The hotel offers 405 spacious guest rooms and suites, all elegantly designed and with stunning ocean views. This includes both their Superior Family Ocean View room with bunkbeds that help accommodate four people and their Family Suite featuring an ocean-themed kid’s bedroom and bathroom with kid-sized facilities. Parents can bask in the boundless romance of afternoon tea at 270°Bar.

Xiamen

MINYEN Restaurant Is Super Stoked About Their Chicken

They can’t wait for you to try the crispy flaxseed chicken at MINYEN restaurant in the W Xiamen hotel. Let Gu Langyu’s piano and the sweet melodies of gaojia instruments serenade you while you dine. Meet at the crossroads of Minnan and Cantonese culture and cuisine. For more information call 0592 706 6666.

Shanghai

The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Prestigious Forbes’ Award

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Sukhothai Shanghai is the latest addition to the illustrious annual Star Rating list as a four-star hotel with Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ recognition. The verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have excellent service and appropriate health and safety procedures in place that minimize the risk and impact of the spread of COVID-19 and prevent potential accidents.

