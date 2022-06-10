New COVID Restrictions in Dongcheng District, But…

Following a handful of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beijing, some new restrictions have been announced – this time in Dongcheng district.

All music and dance performance venues, as well as internet cafes in Dongcheng must close temporarily. Venues cannot stage any kind of musical or cultural performances.

This follows developments in Chaoyang district yesterday.

Additionally, as of June 9, all bars in Yizhuang New City (Yizhuang Xincheng) located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area must close temporarily. Venues will undergo inspection, and can re-open depending on whether they have met necessary anti-epidemic requirements.

Yesterday (June 9) saw many Beijing residents seeking to clarify which venues would remain open and which would temporarily close.

Paddy O’Shea’s – located in Chaoyang district – told That’s at around 3.20pm yesterday (June 9) that they had not been asked to close. However, we later learned from the venue at around 9pm the same day that they would have to close “for seven days, maybe longer.”

In addition, Zarah – a café located on Gulou Dong Da Jie in Dongcheng district – posted a notice on their WeChat Official Account just before 5pm yesterday saying the venue, along with all others on Gulou Dong Da Jie, would have to temporarily close.

However, fast forward to today (June 10), and a new notice on the venue’s WeChat Official Account states that they will reopen tomorrow (June 11).

As we’ve emphasized many times before, check in advance whether or not venues are open before heading out.

Beijing has allowed venues to host indoor dining from June 6 onwards, having been temporarily suspended since May 1. The most recent restrictions have come into place due a new chain of infection which has been traced back to two Heaven Supermarket bar venues, along with others in the Gongti (Worker’s Stadium) area.

At the 361st Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, officials announced that there had been 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the Heaven Supermarket bars, who had travelled to 12 Beijing districts.

