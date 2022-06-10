Here's Why Mass Testing is Taking Place Across Shanghai

Shanghai faces mass screening in seven districts over the weekend, after three staff at a Xuhui District hair salon tested positive for COVID-19. In some areas, lockdown measures will be put in place during the sample collection.

Red Rose Beauty Parlor, located at 1352 Huaihai Zhong Lu, had served almost 500 customers since it reopened on June 1. The salon and adjacent buildings from 1352 to 1372 Huaihai Zhong Lu have now been designated a medium-risk area and are under lockdown.

According to a preliminary investigation, some employees at the salon failed to take the mandatory daily PCR test. They now face strict punishment.

Aside from the salon, the three cases had been to a shopping mall in Xuhui and a supermarket, a convenience store, a China Mobile service outlet, a drugstore and a bank in Minhang.

Some 481 customers have been traced and put under quarantine, while more than 90,000 people related to the salon cases undertook PCR screening.

Quarantine measures have also been launched in the Ruijin Er Lu Subdistrict of Huangpu District, Hunan Lu Subdistrict of Xuhui and Nanjing Xi LU Subdistrict of Jing'an

The three areas had reported a number of cases, and are densely populated old residential communities with shared kitchen and bathrooms.

[Cover image via Weibo @新浪广东城市频道]

