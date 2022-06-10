  1. home
  2. Articles

‘ID Flushed Down the Toilet’ and Other Gaokao Stories

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 10, 2022

0 0

It’s one of the most stressful times of the school year. China’s high school students have just sat the national college entrance exam, or gaokao

If you’re not familiar with the exam, check out the article below. 

READ MORE: Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Aside from being notoriously difficult, the exams – which take place in June of each year – also bring out their fair share of news stories. Here are a few we picked up on from gaokao 2022. 

ID Flushed Down the Toilet…

… by accident, of course!

This incident occurred on June 7 – the first day of gaokao – in Danfeng county, Shaanxi province. While on the toilet before one of the examinations, the student accidentally dropped their ID which was then flushed down the toilet. 

Oops!

The student was reportedly very worried, but managed to get a temporary ID and sit the exam. 

Cheater Caught Red-Handed!  

The gaokao math exam took place from 3pm until 5pm on June 7. 

In a post on Chinese social media network QQ at 3.48pm, the user included photos of math questions and asked followers for help. Some netizens pointed out that the questions were in fact from the gaokao math exam paper. 

The student responsible was in Gansu province. It was decided on June 8 that the student’s gaokao score would be zero, and that the student would not be able to attend further gaokao exams. 

Maybe they’ll be allowed to re-sit next year? 

Hero Police Officer 

In Xuancheng city, Anhui province, one student had forgotten to bring the correct exam entrance ticket.

A parent of the student hurriedly left home to take the ticket to the student, only to find that they had travelled to the wrong testing site. 

After a police officer at the site learned what had happened, he didn’t hesitate to offer the parent a ride on the back of his patrol bike. He got the parent to the correct testing site in just four minutes. 

Phew!

Another Hero Police Officer

This time in Shaoxing city, Zhejiang province.

When emergency services arrived at the scene of a traffic accident, they quickly realized one of the passengers involved was travelling to his gaokao exam. 

One officer didn’t hesitate to give the student a ride to the testing site. Meanwhile, an ambulance came for an elderly person who was injured in the accident. 

The Waimai Xiao Ge Student

When 20 year old Tao Shuai Chen arrived at a school in Shenyang city, parents assumed he was delivering takeout, or waimai

That’s because he was wearing his waimai uniform and had two delivery boxes on the back of his bike. 

It turns out that Tao was actually there to sit the gaokao physics exam. 

He just had one favor to ask the teachers – “My parents didn’t accompany me here. Could you look after my phone while I sit the exam?”

We wish Tao all the best with his results. His story is a reminder that it’s never too late!

By the time this article goes to press, the 2022 gaokao exams will be over, and students will hopefully be taking a well-earned break. They deserve it!

Who knows what stories next year’s exams will bring?

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Gaokao

more news

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

China's annual high-stakes, high-pressure college entrance exam, explained.

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Do you have what it takes to answer these incredibly difficult questions from China's National College Entrance Examination?

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

China mobile is blocking phone signals to help students during the brutal college entrance exam.

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

A proposal to make English an elective subject rather than a compulsory one has sparked a divisive dialogue on Chinese social media.

Chinese Student Busted After Faking Tsinghua Admission Letter

A fresh high school graduate in Guangdong province who was found faking an admission letter to Tsinghua University, has decided to run away from home and give up on education.

QUIZ: Could You Pass the Gaokao?

Find out if you can pass China's notoriously difficult college entrance exam.

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

Giving PE equal footing with subjects like Chinese and math in terms of grading may address the growing obesity rate among students.

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

Last year, more than 10 million high-school students took the ‘gaokao.’

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump World Record

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump World Record

New COVID Restrictions in Dongcheng District, But…

New COVID Restrictions in Dongcheng District, But…

Here's Why Mass Testing is Taking Place Across Shanghai

Here's Why Mass Testing is Taking Place Across Shanghai

6 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

6 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

‘ID Flushed Down the Toilet’ and Other Gaokao Stories

‘ID Flushed Down the Toilet’ and Other Gaokao Stories

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives