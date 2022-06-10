Wearing High-heels and Having Fun Banned from Parks

On June 7 Guangzhou Management of Parks and Lawns released a statement saying visitors to inner city parks are not allowed to play football, dance, run, skip, play hacky sack or engage in any activities that may seriously damage the lawn vegetation.

Basically, having fun is off the limits in parks in Guangzhou.

The new guidelines also go as far as saying what clothes you can and can't where: "All kinds of items that may damage the lawn should not be used, such as high-heeled shoes, outdoor equipment with tapered feet (such as tables and chairs) and sharp objects used for fixing tents."

We don't know about you, but travel restrictions and frequent lockdowns and now the fact that we can't play football in our high heels is really making us consider what we are doing in China.

The statement also said that flying kites and drones in city parks is prohibited.

Alongside banning these fun activities, the new rules also state that if you wish to pitch a tent in the park or are planning on going with more than 10 people, you will need to register your visit in advance.

Restrictions on the number of tents allowed in the park at one time have also been implemented and they must not cover more than one-half of the park's grassy areas.

Smoking in the open area of the lawn and tent is also not allowed.

Zhujiang Park also released a statement reiterating the new rules and outlined the steps needed to register your visit in the park.

Users should follow the park’s official WeChat account and click ‘Park Management (公园管理) and then ‘Tent Reservation’ (帐篷预约-试行).

Once you’ve read and accepted the terms and conditions, you can reserve a time to visit the park to pitch your tent.

So it seems like the fun police are out again, and this time they want to stop you from having fun outdoors.

This is not the first time a ban has been implemented on drones in China. In May this year, Beijing banned drones from flying during the Two Sessions.

[Image via Wikimedia]