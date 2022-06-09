  1. home
  2. Articles

New COVID Restrictions in Chaoyang: What You Need to Know

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 9, 2022

0 0

Just as we thought everything was back to normal (COVID normal), Chaoyang district has introduced some new measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Read below to find out all you need to know.  

Gongti Entertainment Venues Closed  

This comes after a COVID-19 chain of infection was linked to several venues. 

Anyone who visited the following locations in Gongti (Worker’s Stadium) from June 6 onwards should call 87789709:

Heaven Supermarket (13 Gongti Bei Lu)

Heaven Supermarket (6 Gongti Xi Lu)

One Third nightclub

Fresh Club

PH bar

Bars, nightclubs and other venues in and around Gongti have now been closed. Aurora, located at 3 Gongti Xi Lu, confirmed with That’s that they had been told to close temporarily. 

Other Venues in Chaoyang District to Close

All live music and dance performance venues, as well as KTVs and internet cafes in Chaoyang district have been ordered to close temporarily, as of 2pm today (June 9).  

As of press time, most other venues in Chaoyang – including restaurants, cafes, bars etc. – appear to be unaffected. Paddy O’Shea’s confirmed with That’s that they had not been asked to close, as of press time. 

However, all bars, KTVs, internet cafes and other venues in Beijing will undergo inspection to ensure appropriate anti-epidemic measures are in place, as reported at the 360th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

Some Underground Venues to Close 

All underground sports venues and underground sports training facilities in Chaoyang district are to close temporarily. For the most part, this includes gyms located underground; above-ground gyms are not affected. 

Some Neighborhoods to Undergo Mass Testing 

It was announced today (June 9) that everyone who lives or works in Jinsong neighborhood must take a nucleic acid test.

Moreover, those who live or work in Sanlitun, Chaowai, Zuojiazhuang, Hujialou, Tuanjiehu and Maizidian neighborhoods must also undergo testing, as announced at the 360th Press Conference. 

Venues on Gulou Dong Dajie to Close Temporarily 

Cafe Zarah confirmed via their WeChat Official Account that local government had asked them to close temporarily, along with all other venues on Gulou Dong Dajie (Dongcheng district). 

Given the ever-evolving situation, check what's open and what's not before heading out. 

That’s all for now.   

[Cover image via Weibo/@胡同儿里的硬瓷]

Chaoyang Covid-19 Beijing

more news

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

No New Cases Recorded in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, But...

Those who live and work in Chaoyang must still undergo a nucleic acid test on May 25.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

Fengtai district has recently seen most of the new locally transmitted cases.

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

New COVID Restrictions in Chaoyang: What You Need to Know

New COVID Restrictions in Chaoyang: What You Need to Know

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou Exceptional Exhibition Hall Unveiled

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou Exceptional Exhibition Hall Unveiled

Heading to Hainan? Here's the Latest Entry Policies

Heading to Hainan? Here's the Latest Entry Policies

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives