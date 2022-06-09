Kempinski Hotel Suzhou Exceptional Exhibition Hall Unveiled

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou, Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Hotel Development Group Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management Office jointly launched the "Exceptional Exhibition Hall" of Suzhou Intangible Cultural Heritage for the first time at the hotel.

The event gathered Suzhou intangible cultural heritage brands and cultural tourism scenes, opened the Jinji Lakeside intangible cultural heritage extension space for the first time and reached the new space of Jiangnan Cultural City in an innovative form.



The opening ceremony combined the promotion of intangible cultural heritage, intangible cultural heritage classes, markets and interactive picture-taking for tourists, etc., and started a new intangible cultural heritage journey for citizens and tourists through the international platform of Kempinski Hotel Suzhou Jinji Lake.

Thirty-five non-inheritors and 75 works of art in the form of the first urban accompanying exhibition interacted with the new urban space. It showcased 16 intangible cultural heritage projects with Suzhou characteristics, such as Suzhou embroidery, Suzhou kesi, pot carving, furniture from the Ming Dynasty and Taohuawu wood engraving.

With use of the public space of the hotel to lay out exhibits and create an immersive interactive experience of intangible cultural heritage, the exhibition will start a new journey for citizens and tourists through this international platform of the high-end Suzhou hotel.

A table of exquisite and small, lifelike non-heritage boat spots is not only a beautiful Jiangnan-style painting, but also a table of exquisite Sue cuisine. The Sue cuisine is represented by ChuanDian, an important part of Suzhou's intangible cultural heritage. Since many foreign friends stay at Kempinski, the hotel's bakery chef Chef Chang Hong combined the Sue cuisine with ChuanDian and Western-style desserts to create the "Intangible Cultural Heritage"-theme afternoon tea China-Chic.

Intangible cultural heritage is the witness of historical development, with valuable and precious cultural resources. The "Exceptional Exhibition Hall" and the "Intangible Cultural Heritage"-theme afternoon tea will last until the end of 2022. Let's get close to this ancient craftsmanship and classic culture with a long history, and get closer to the intangible cultural heritage immersive interactive experience field.

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou, surrounded by the stunning natural scenery of Jinji Lake and Dushu Lake, is located within the Suzhou Industrial Park.

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou has 458 guestrooms from 48 sq m in size and suites ranging from 80 sq m, uniquely designed restaurants and bars, and an impressive selection of Meeting & Conference rooms, including a 1,914 sq m Grand Ballroom, a 630 sq m State Ballroom and eight multifunction rooms.

